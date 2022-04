Matters of the heart were front and center in the latest State of Mind. There’s a segment of the fandom that wants to imagine a lot of drama in the way that former General Hospital co-stars — and former marrieds — Kirsten Storms (Maxie) and Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny) coparent daughter Harper. But “we’re homies,” Storms said during the April 3 episode of castmate Maurice Benard’s State of Mind vlog. “What’s the most helpful to our situation is, Brandon and I were friends for seven years before we got together.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO