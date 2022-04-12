ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Brett Young is a Sucker for Playtime with His Daughter

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrett Young has two daughters. His oldest, Paisley, is two-and-a-half. Brett is already enjoying doing little girlie things with her. “She hasn’t gotten to the age yet where she’s asking to paint...

Gillian Sisley

Dad of 5 Steals Daughter's Name to Give to Newborn

How important is it to give your children different names?. Babies are a truly precious gift, and it's an exciting time when they come into a family's life. Data shows that over 10,000 families welcome a newborn into their home every day in the US.
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: Why did she terminate our baby?

Q A few months ago, my partner and I began a whirlwind relationship that surprised us both by the depth of our feelings. We discussed children right from the outset because she hadn’t become a parent yet and, for her, a long-term relationship would need to include children. While...
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
Indy100

Mum expertly shuts down nurse who 'body-shamed' her teenage daughter

In today’s image-obsessed world, raising teenagers is a minefield.Julie Venn, a personal trainer and mother of two, found this out the hard way.Venn recently took her 13-year-old daughter Riley for her annual health check-up. She recalls that the nurse questioned Riley about her diet and exercise routine.Concluding this awkward line of questioning, the nurse said:"Tell me Riley, how can you explain all of this weight you’ve gained?"Although it was in a medical setting, Venn was struck by the tactless delivery of this question and immediately sensed her daughter’s insecurity. She quickly stepped in to defend her.In a viral Facebook post,...
Gillian Sisley

Man Secretly Kicks Wife's Sister and Baby Out of Home

Each and every person has secrets. However, some secrets can be a lot worse than others. OnePoll conducted a survey that found that the top secrets people keep from their loved ones are generally mental illness diagnoses and also embarrassing incidents.
Daily Mail

ASK CAROLINE: I’m fed up of looking after my friend

Q A friend who is in her 60s became ill many years ago and, as a result, feels anxious and unsafe about being on her own. She is single with no family. Although her doctor believes she would cope, she insists that she needs someone to be with her all the time – either in her home or by her going to a friend’s house. For many years, several of her friends and I have operated a sort of rota, where she stays with each of us for a week or two at a time. She doesn’t drive and lives several miles away. I prefer her to stay with me rather than visit her because I like to be in my own home. Recently she has started asking to stay more frequently. I think some friends have had enough and dropped out. I try to be sympathetic, but every suggestion I make as to how she could help herself – such as joining clubs or groups – is brushed aside. I’ve suggested she pay a carer to stay overnight, which she could afford, but she doesn’t want a stranger in her home. She will not consider moving to sheltered accommodation. My husband and I are in our 70s; he has heart problems and we both have arthritis. We want to enjoy the time we have left together, not worrying or feeling responsible for someone else. We’ve brought up children, nursed elderly and sick parents and now help out with grandchildren. We feel that any spare time should be ours. It has been going on for several years now with no end in sight. Am I being selfish?
CinemaBlend

Mark Wahlberg Has Been Getting To Know His Daughter’s Boyfriend, And He Shared Some Honest Thoughts On The Young Man

It’s normal to wonder what your girlfriend’s father thinks of you. Well, imagine dating a young woman whose father is none other than Academy award-nominee and fitness guru Mark Wahlberg! Mark Wahlberg’s 18 year-old daughter, Ella Rae, has been dating her boyfriend, James, for the past year. The actor opened up about what it was like to get to know the boyfriends, also sharing details of their bonding time together.
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Accept Unborn Grandchild is a Girl

In some cultures, and throughout history, boys are preferred over girls. Whether it's for status reasons, carrying on family names, or cultural reasons. For example, due to the one-child law in China, it wasn't uncommon for newborn girls to be abandoned so that families could try again for a boy instead.
Upworthy

Mom turns mess into magic after her daughter tried to turn the craft room into a snow globe

Glitter is a word that can strike instant panic into even the most crafty parent. It's something that a lot of parents (and many schools) won't allow across the threshold because it's known to stick around for months, sometimes years. It gets stuck to everything, even your child’s hair. No one is immune from its sticky little wrath of sparkle. But what if you succumb to its allure? Or your job requires you to work with those little shiny flakes? How do you keep tiny hands out of the pot when you're not around?
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Refuses to Talk to Son's Wife After Prank

When does an in-law's intervention cross the line?. As if marriage wasn't hard enough, in-laws have been known to make it even more difficult. And this isn't just folklore, it's entirely proven by science as well. A research study, which followed hundreds of married couples over multiple decades, found that excessive intervention from in-laws in a couple's marriage could radically increase their chances of divorce.
Countrymom

My ex’s cousin’s husband left her, or so we all thought

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were told to me firsthand; used with permission. My ex-husband’s family holds many family secrets. One of the more alarming ones was about a cousin whose husband left her, or so we were told. One afternoon the cousin called another family member to tell them that her husband had left her.

