NYC police are looking for a man who shot 10 people at a subway station

Police need help to find a man who shot at two passersby who tried to intervene as he beat a dog in the Fairfax District area.The shooting happened Monday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the LAPD. Two people told police they were walking past an apartment complex when they saw a man on an apartment balcony beating a dog.When they yelled at him to let the dog go, the man argued back then pulled out a gun and shot at them. One of the passersby was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition.The gunman was seen running away from the scene by other witnesses, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and searched for him, but were unable to find him.The gunman was described as a 6-foot-2, 140-pound Black man about 21 years old. He is not believed to live at the apartment complex, but may be a boyfriend of one of the residents.Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detective A. Iniguez or Wilshire Division Lt. Gonzalez at (213) 922-8205.

FAIRFAX, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO