Las Vegas, NV

Scorpions Have Altered Lyrics to ‘Wind of Change’ During Concerts

By ebanas
wcsx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleScorpions’ most iconic song is undoubtedly “Wind of Change,” but the song historically tied to the end of the Cold War and the Soviet Union has received a bit of an update when performed live today. Singer and “Wind of Change” songwriter Klaus Meine told Loudwire...

wcsx.com

American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

A Deeper Look at the Meaning Behind “In The Air Tonight” by Phil Collins

“In The Air Tonight” is eerie, haunting, goosebump-inducing even. And who doesn’t love that iconic drum fill?. Released in January 1981, “In The Air Tonight” was written by English drummer and singer/songwriter Phil Collins with co-producer Hugh Padgham. It was his first-ever solo single after serving as the lead vocalist for the rock band Genesis for several years. Safe to say, Collins had picked up a thing or two while performing with the Genesis rockers.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pink Floyd – “Hey Hey, Rise Up!”

Hey, a new Pink Floyd song! As explained in a Guardian story Thursday, guitarist David Gilmour and drummer Nick Mason — the core remaining Floyd members since Roger Waters’ departure in 1985 — have come together to record their first new song since the sessions for 1994’s The Division Bell. Although outtakes from those sessions became the final Pink Floyd album The Endless River in 2014, the new “Hey Hey, Rise Up!” is the first new Floyd composition in 28 years.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Phil Collins Bids Farewell to Fans at Final Genesis Concert

Phil Collins has taken the stage with Genesis for the last time. On Saturday, the 71-year-old drummer and singer performed with his rock band at London's O2 Arena, the last stop on the group's The Last Domino? Tour, which came after a 14-year hiatus. Phil, who performed the show while...
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind The Meaning of “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Lyrically, is there a more beautiful song than “Hallelujah”?. Written by the Canadian-born poet-songwriter-performer Leonard Cohen and released on his 1984 album Various Positions, the song has earned global significance. But that is for several reasons. The Story of the Song’s Fame. The story of the song’s...
MUSIC
Popculture

10 Celebrities You Didn't Realize Were Heavy Metal Fans

In February, Ed Sheeran surprised fans by teaming up with U.K. metalcore band Bring Me The Horizon for a new, much heavier, version of his hit single "Bad Habits." The two acts joined forces to perform the song at the Brits Awards show, and it truly brought the house down. The following week, Sheeran and BMTH dropped an official studio version of the song, and it is currently available on most music streaming services.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast: the album that changed metal forever

It was no coincidence that the B-side of Iron Maiden’s debut single (Running Free, released February 1980) was entitled Burning Ambition. In contrast to the majority of the bands that fuelled the nascent New Wave Of British Heavy Metal 40 years ago, Steve Harris’s crew had the vision, focus, commitment and discipline of a band with nothing less than world domination on their minds.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#Damn Yankees#Loudwire Nights#Russian
Effingham Radio

Quick Takes: Van Halen, Dave Grohl & David Bowie, Geddy Lee, Roger Waters, Stephen Stills, Steely Dan & Aimee Mann

Eddie Van Halen's ex-wife, Valerie Bertinelli says that she had nothing to do with David Lee Roth splitting with Van Halen back in 1985 and claims it was “Diamond” Dave who had an issue with her. During her recent appearance on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast, she explained, “I got along great with Al (Van Halen) and with Mike (Anthony). It was someone else. I don't know why he didn't like me, but what are you gonna do? I don't know why he didn't like me. I mean, I was always nice to him. I honestly don't know. . . One day I'd like to sit down with him and go, 'Dude, what did I do? Honestly, I've always been a fan of yours. I think you're a brilliant frontman, I think you're a brilliant songwriter, I love your lyrics. Why don't you like me? What did I do?'” (Blabbermouth)
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

We think we've worked out why Jimmy Page refused to play on Ozzy Osbourne's new album

Ozzy Osbourne's follow up album to 2020's Ordinary Man will be a star-studded affair. With guests including names such as Ozzy' Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagen, Metallica's Robert Trujillo and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, it's hard to imagine anyone would want to pass up such a special opportunity to play alongside rock and metal's finest.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Jimmy Page Explains Why He Turned Down Collaboration for Ozzy Osbourne Album

Earlier this month, within the discussion of the players on Ozzy Osbourne's next studio album, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith revealed that an invite had been extended to Jimmy Page as they sought the "holy trinity" of English guitar players, having already pulled in Jeff Beck and Eric Clapton as well as calling upon two longtime Osbourne cohorts in Tony Iommi and Zakk Wylde. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Page addressed his current status as well as providing a reasoning as to why he didn't take Osbourne up on the guest spot opportunity.
MUSIC
NME

Why new Ukraine benefit song ‘Hey Hey Rise Up’ could be Pink Floyd’s perfect final act

You might well have thought you’d clicked on some obscure eastern European Eurovision entry from 2007 by mistake. The band shot might be indistinguishable from the blues covers band that played last night in your thatched village pub. Yes, there is a gaping hole where famously domineering bassist Roger Waters should be. But can we please stop making the new Pink Floyd song all about Pink Floyd?
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

New Ozzy Osbourne Album is Complete

The forthcoming Ozzy Osbourne album is complete. The Prince of Darkness announced the news on social media over the weekend. Last winter, Sony Group Corporation, the parent company of Sony Music Entertainment, listed a new Osbourne album in a published document under the heading “Selected upcoming releases anticipated over the next six months.”
MUSIC

