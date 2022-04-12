ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

North Dakota CWD update

By Doug Leier
740thefan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough continued news cycles we hear more and more about chronic wasting disease today. Even so, there are likely people still not familiar with the disease and others who haven’t taken the time to stay current and may have some questions. What is chronic wasting disease?. Chronic wasting...

740thefan.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tribes suing North Dakota over redistricting

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two Native American tribes are suing North Dakota over its redistricting map. The Turtle Mountain and Spirit Lakes tribes claim many indigenous communities are packed into one sub district, then spread thinly into two other districts where they say white voters "bloc vote against Native Americans." They...
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Idaho

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Idaho, deaths attributable to the […]
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
North Dakota State
State
Montana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
Cool 98.7

Fearing Bird Flu, North Dakota Orders Poultry Lockdown (UPDATE)

North Dakota's privately owned bird population needs to stay home!. Today the Associated Press is reporting that animal health officials in North Dakota have canceled all shows, public sales, swaps, and exhibitions of poultry and other birds until further notice. With bird migration in full swing, the domestic flock of...
AGRICULTURE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Woman abducted in South Dakota found in North Dakota

(Edgeley, ND) -- A woman abducted in South Dakota has been found in North Dakota. The North Dakota State Highway Patrol says on Friday at around 10:32 p.m, authorities were made aware of an abduction that occurred in Brown County South Dakota. A 41-year-old female was taken from her mother’s residence in South Dakota by a suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Ryan Degroat.
EDGELEY, ND
Cool 98.7

This Fall, Schwan’s Will Disappear From North Dakota.

What about my orange pushups? My delicious turkey dinners? Individual pot roast in a bag?!. Schwan's company started in Marshall, Minnesota way back in 1952. Delivering the Schwan family's signature ice cream to happy masses all around Minnesota. Things changed mightily over the years as demand for their frozen goods continued to grow.
BISMARCK, ND
95.7 KEZJ

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whitetail Deer#Cwd#Bse
Western News

Wild pig reports on the rise in Montana

Feral swine appear to be rooting up in Montana — and invasive species officials say they will be ramping up Big Sky’s “Squeal on Pigs!” campaign in the Flathead Valley and surrounding area. It’s part of a continued state, federal and international campaign against the pig...
MONTANA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Bears Emerge From Den in Yellowstone National Park

It's the time of year when bears are awaking from their hibernation, which makes this one of the prime seasons (next to the summer months), to travel to Yellowstone National Park. A tourist woman recently captured some beautiful video footage of a "mama bear" and her cubs emerging from their...
ANIMALS
94.9 KYSS FM

Snow Levels Concern Montana Streamflow Experts

The snowpack levels in the northern Rockies of Montana are at 103 percent of normal in the Sun-Teton-Marias, near Glacier National Park. However, that's the only place above normal for snowpack levels at the beginning of April in the state. In fact, directly east of the Sun-Teton-Marias region, the Milk River snow levels are at the opposite end of the scale - only 12 percent.
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Summer Precipitation & Temperature Outlook

According to an experimental long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center, we are looking at more of the same this summer in North Dakota. Unfortunately, we are looking at warm and dry summer with drought conditions persisting. This report just came out yesterday on March 17th, 2022. The three-month temperature...
BISMARCK, ND
98.3 The Snake

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
Watauga Democrat

Virginia announces more CWD-positive deer near North Carolina border

RALEIGH — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently released partial Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance results for the 2021-22 hunting season. The report indicated that one deer harvested in Floyd Co. and one deer harvested in Montgomery Co. tested positive for CWD. This is the first time a CWD-positive deer has been found in Floyd Co. and it was harvested approximately 28.5 miles from the North Carolina border. This is just a few miles closer than the CWD-positive deer reported last year in Montgomery Co., which was 33 miles from the border.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy