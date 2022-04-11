ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster raises $5M for re-election bid, campaign says

By Patrick Phillips
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s campaign said Monday he has reached “a major fundraising milestone.”. The campaign has raised more than $5 million raised so far in the 2022 election cycle, having raised $607,492 in the first quarter. McMaster Campaign Manager Mark Knoop said that leads the...

