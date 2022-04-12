ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC police are looking for a man who shot 10 people at a subway station

By Jasmine Garsd
bpr.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTen people were shot at a New York City subway station on Tuesday during morning rush hour, according to the New York Fire Department. In all, 16 people were hurt and five victims are in critical but stable condition, officials said at an early afternoon news conference. New York...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Vice

Man Who Allegedly Shot 5 Homeless Men in NYC and DC Has Been Arrested

Police have arrested the man who allegedly shot five homeless people in the streets of Washington, D.C., and New York over the last two weeks and killed two of them. The suspect has been identified as 30-year-old Gerald Brevard III, multiple news outlets reported. The D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) have confirmed the arrest took place sometime around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and said the suspect was transported to the Metropolitan Police’s homicide branch for an interview.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
US News and World Report

Kalamazoo Officer Kills Man Who Shot at Officers, Police Say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — A Kalamazoo police officer fatally shot a man Sunday when that man fired a handgun toward officers, authorities said. The shooting happened about 10:30 a.m. after officers were called to a neighborhood south of the city’s downtown area about what the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety called “suspected criminal activity.”
KALAMAZOO, MI
HeySoCal

Police arrest man who allegedly shot witness to dog beating

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at two people, striking one, after the pair saw him beating a dog in the Hollywood area, authorities said Saturday. Saalih Mousa was arrested Wednesday. His girlfriend, 20-year-old Athena Mansour, was also arrested on suspicion of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Police#New York City Subway#Shooting#New Yorkers#Normalness#Wnyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they are looking for a man who stole a bike and threatened people with a knife. When the store's Loss Prevention caught up to the suspect he pulled out a knife and threatened people. Loss prevention backed off so nobody got hurt and the suspect left. If you know The post Salinas Police looking for man that threatened people with knife appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
CBS LA

Police: Man beating dog at Fairfax District apartment shot at 2 people who tried to intervene

Police need help to find a man who shot at two passersby who tried to intervene as he beat a dog in the Fairfax District area.The shooting happened Monday at about 7:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the LAPD. Two people told police they were walking past an apartment complex when they saw a man on an apartment balcony beating a dog.When they yelled at him to let the dog go, the man argued back then pulled out a gun and shot at them. One of the passersby was struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital in stable condition.The gunman was seen running away from the scene by other witnesses, police said. Officers set up a perimeter and searched for him, but were unable to find him.The gunman was described as a 6-foot-2, 140-pound Black man about 21 years old. He is not believed to live at the apartment complex, but may be a boyfriend of one of the residents.Anyone with information about the shooting can call Wilshire Major Assault Crimes Detective A. Iniguez or Wilshire Division Lt. Gonzalez at (213) 922-8205.
FAIRFAX, CA
WTVQ

Lexington Police looking for suspect who shot at person, hit two homes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for a person they say shot at another person and hit two occupied houses in a Masterson Station neighborhood overnight. Police say officers received a call about a shooting on Our Tibbs Trail behind Sandersville Elementary School around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy