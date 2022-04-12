ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Alec Regula from Rockford

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Blackhawks have recalled defenseman Alec Regula from the Rockford IceHogs ahead of their meeting with the Los Angeles Kings at the United Center tonight. Regula has logged 25 points with the IceHogs this season with four goals...

ESPN

Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

CHICAGO --  The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

NHL Announces Additional Info For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

BOSTON - The National Hockey League announced today, April 13, that the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® featuring the Boston Bruins at Fenway Park will take place on Monday, January 2, 2023, against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game will be broadcast nationally on TNT. The game will mark the...
BOSTON, MA
NHL

LA Kings @ Chicago Blackhawks: How to Watch

Watch: KCOP-13 Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Blackhawks: 24 - 37 - 11 (59 pts) Kings: 38 - 26 - 10 (86 pts) 1. Calgary Flames: 97 points (72 GP) 2. Edmonton Oilers: 90 points (73 GP) 3. LA Kings: 86 points (74 GP) --------------------------------------------------------- 4. Vegas Golden...
NHL
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins News & Rumors: Pastrnak, Grzelcyk, DeBrusk & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, David Pastrnak appears to be close, but has yet to return from an undisclosed ailment. Meanwhile, Matt Grzelcyk was forced to leave Sunday’s game with an upper-body injury. In other news, Jake DeBrusk’s great play as of late may result in the Bruins refrain from trading him this offseason. Last, but not least, the Bruins announced the signing of free agent college forward Georgii Merkulov this Saturday.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

DUCKS REPORTEDLY MADE A DECISION REGARDING DALLAS EAKINS' FUTURE

The Anaheim Ducks are set to miss the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season and despite that, it appears that the team will be retaining head coach Dallas Eakins, according to Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register. "The Ducks are expected to retain Dallas Eakins as their coach for...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Wild Check-In: Boldy, Middleton, Fleury, Benn & Hartman

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey was a bit rougher than the past month or so. They played three games but lost two out of the three. They lost to both the Nashville Predators and St. Louis Blues while also taking down the Los Angeles Kings. The Wild have struggled a bit without the presence of Jon Merrill, Matt Boldy, and Matt Dumba, but hopefully, that will be a short-lived issue as Boldy has already rejoined the lineup.
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Penguins to Faceoff against Bruins at 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park

NEW YORK (APRIL 13, 2022) - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced additional details for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. In February, the NHL announced that the Boston Bruins would host the regular-season outdoor game at Fenway Park; the NHL announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the Bruins' opponent as well as the date of the game, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In addition, the NHL announced Discover as the title sponsor of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic®, marking the second consecutive year the longtime NHL partner has been the title sponsor of the event. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Winnipeg faces Seattle on 3-game home skid

Seattle Kraken (23-44-6, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Winnipeg Jets (35-28-11, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Winnipeg plays Seattle looking to end its three-game home losing streak. The Jets are 25-13-9 against Western Conference opponents. Winnipeg averages 9.0 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Western Conference. Pierre-Luc...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Nichushkin Proving His Value

On a team loaded with offensive superstars, Valeri Nichushkin’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the page. The Colorado Avalanche forward is known more for his defense and reputation as a devastating forechecker, and that elite defense has made him one of the most versatile players on the Avalanche roster.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Ducks to exercise Dallas Eakins’ club option on contract

This comes after the Ducks' most successful season under Eakins. They were competing for a playoff spot for a good chunk of the season until an 11-game losing streak in March. The Ducks are 75-96-30 in their three seasons under Eakins, ranking 25th in wins and 26th in points percentage with a .448 in that span, one of 11 teams to have a points percentage below .500. The Ducks have a 47.87% CF% and a 47.13% xGF% at 5v5 in that span, ranking 23rd and 25th in the league, respectively.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From Stars’ 6-4 Win Over the Chicago Blackhawks

The Dallas Stars found a way to earn a much-needed 6-4 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday night at the United Center. While the game was FAR from perfect and turned into a wild back-and-forth contest, Dallas will shrug it off and take the two points home to Big D.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Reflecting on Blackhawks’ Pat Foley & His Broadcasting Career

After Thursday’s contest, Chicago Blackhawks games will sound very different from what they have for the past 41 years. Last June, the organization announced that longtime TV play-by-play voice Pat Foley will step down from his role at the end of the 2021-22 regular season, and Thursday’s game against the San Jose Sharks is set to be his final one in the booth.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Stars to host Kaprizov and the Wild

Minnesota Wild (45-21-6, second in the Central) vs. Dallas Stars (42-27-4, fifth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks seventh in the NHL with 91 points, scoring 42 goals and totaling 49 assists. The Stars are 14-8-2 against division opponents. Dallas...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Bytes: Hossa, Oduya, Foley & More

Welcome to the April edition of Blackhawks Bytes, a series featuring quotes and comments from players, coaches, management, journalists and fans alike concerning everything Chicago Blackhawks. The purpose of this ongoing column is to capture a slice of the existing outlook, attitudes and culture surrounding the team throughout the 2021-22 season. Please join me as we have some fun with the everyday, albeit fascinating aspect of human nature; the power of words.
NHL

