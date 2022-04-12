Blackhawks Recall Defenseman Alec Regula from Rockford

NEW YORK (APRIL 13, 2022) - The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced additional details for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®. In February, the NHL announced that the Boston Bruins would host the regular-season outdoor game at Fenway Park; the NHL announced today that the Pittsburgh Penguins will be the Bruins' opponent as well as the date of the game, which is scheduled to take place on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. In addition, the NHL announced Discover as the title sponsor of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic®, marking the second consecutive year the longtime NHL partner has been the title sponsor of the event. The game will be televised exclusively on TNT in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO