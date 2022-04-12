ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen Performs Emotional ‘Down Home’ on ‘American Idol’ [Watch]

By Melinda Lorge
 1 day ago
Jimmie Allen served as a mentor on Season 20’s American Idol on Sunday (April 10) night. Along with helping the Top 24 contestants perfect their vocals on song selections, he also took the stage to deliver a special performance of one of his most personal songs to date....

