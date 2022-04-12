Push to abolish three BESE appointees clears House panel, 'Vestige of an imperial governorship'

Two years ago, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards was holding strong with voter support in the state. After winning re-election in 2019 over Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, the governor sported a 56% approval rating in 2020. That is huge considering Louisiana is very much a red state and has voted Republicans to every statewide elected office except the governor's. Also, in voting from districts across the state, Republicans have a vast majority over Democrats in both the state House and the state Senate.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO