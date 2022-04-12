ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Paid To Be Perfect

tmj4.com
 1 day ago

In fit model Heather Mathes new book, Paid To Be Perfect, she was paid to maintain size 6. In her book,...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
boxrox.com

The PERFECT Workout to Lose Weight (Sets and Reps Included)

Try this perfect workout to lose weight if you want to shed a few pounds. Programmed by Jeff from Athlean X, it is an excellent fat burning challenge. “If you are looking for a workout to lose weight then this is the video for you. Most of the time, when people attempt to lose weight they focus on workouts and exercises that are either not intense enough to burn the calories needed or they ratchet up the intensity so much that they are unable to sustain the workout for long enough to get sufficient results. Not here. I’m going to show you how to do this step by step with an entire plan.”
WEIGHT LOSS
SELF

A 5-Minute Arms Workout That'll Light Up Your Biceps and Triceps

With everything on your to-do list, adding exercise to your already busy schedule might feel nearly impossible. That’s where this 5-minute arms workout comes in handy!. There are tons of reasons to give your arms some exercise attention, even if you just have a few minutes available to do so. For one, strong arms help you perform everyday movements more easily. Whether you’re holding static positions like carrying a baby—which works your biceps (the muscles in the front of your upper arm)—or performing movements like pushing open a heavy door (which use your triceps, or the muscles in the back of your upper arm), your arm muscles are working on a day-to-day basis, ACE-certified personal trainer Sivan Fagan, CPT, owner of Strong With Sivan, tells SELF. They do this through flexion at your elbow (say, when you raise a fork to your mouth while eating or do a biceps curl during your workout) or through extension (like when you reach down to tie your shoelaces or perform a triceps kickback).
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MindBodyGreen

The One Simple Standing Exercise You Need For Cardio & Core Work

Want to strengthen your core but don't want to break your workout momentum by lying down on your mat? We've got just the move for you: enter, the lunge with upper body twists. Here's how to do it, as demonstrated by fitness instructors Rachel Warren and Caitlin Riley, plus tips, modifications, and the benefits.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Jessica Buettner Smokes 468.5lbs Squat Then Follows it Up With 4 Reps of 405lbs Paused Squat

The 2021 IPF World Champion Jessica Buettner has set some massive goals for this season, and judging by her recent training sessions, she is on track to fulfill them. On April 7th, 2022, Jessica shared some impressive lifts from the gym on her Instagram account. She posted a 212.5 kg (468.5 lbs) squat single and performed four 183 kg (405 lbs) paused squats after.
WORKOUTS
realitytitbit.com

My 600-lb life cast now: From life-changing transformations to finding love

My 600-lb life has seen some of the biggest transformations ever thanks to Dr Younan Nowzaradan. The reality show highlights the weight loss progress by patients who are looking to transform their lives and start a healthy lifestyle. Each person who appears on the show weighs around 600lb (270kg) at...
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Iman shares rare picture of her daughter with David Bowie and fans go wild

Iman is one proud mother, and that was clear to see this week as she shared an incredibly rare photo of her and David Bowie's daughter Lexi. Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-two shared a close-up photo of her youngest daughter, showing her looking at the camera with her hair up in a bun and her nose ring on show.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

World Sleep Day: How to fall asleep faster using this five-minute trick

How is it that sometimes you can get into bed feeling absolutely shattered but lie awake for an hour or more, unable to drop off?We all know that, ideally, we shouldn’t look at our phones, laptops or tablet screens an hour before bed because of the blue light they emit, but realistically, that’s not practical most of the time.But it turns out there is something you can do before bed to help you fall asleep that only takes five minutes. It’s incredibly simple too: all you need to do is write a very specific to-do list.Yes, merely writing down the...
LIFESTYLE
Android Authority

How to add a workout to your Apple Watch

A simple trick for closing those rings. The odds are if you’re wearing a fitness tracker, you like keeping track of your stats. You also probably can’t stand when you start a workout without hitting start. Read on to find out how to add a workout to your Apple Watch, even if you forgot to record it.
ELECTRONICS
KRQE News 13

The best adjustable dumbbells

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you like to work out at home, you need dumbbells — and not just one or two of them, either. You need anywhere from 12-30 dumbbells if you want to work on every part of your body with the right amount of weight. Of course, most people simply don’t have room in their home to store this number of dumbbells. Instead, they try to make do with just a couple of pairs, which isn’t an ideal solution. That’s when adjustable dumbbells can help.
WORKOUTS
Hello Magazine

Pamela Anderson wows in bodysuit and fishnet tights for Broadway debut

Pamela Anderson looked unbelievable on Tuesday night when she made her Broadway debut in the revival of the hit musical Chicago. The 54-year-old showcased her famous curves in a tiny black bodysuit with mesh detailing and fishnet tights as she took to the stage in character as Roxie Hart. Pamela wore her long blonde hair pinned into curls in a nod to the 1920s setting and added a bold red lip and winged eyeliner.
CELEBRITIES
Gear Patrol

The Best Gym Shorts for Every Kind of Workout

The right pair of workout shorts can inspire you to train longer, harder and more often. On the flip side, the wrong pair — too baggy, too tight, too falling apart — can leave you feeling uninspired, lethargic and possibly wanting to stay home and eat ice cream rather than get to work.In other words, your workout shorts can have a big impact on how you train, and how you ultimately look and feel. So it’s important to — like that old guy said in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade — choose wisely.
WORKOUTS
FitnessVolt.com

Bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere Go Through A Killer Quad Workout

IFBB Pro bodybuilders Brett Wilkin and Iain Valliere recently went through a crushing leg workout session with Coach Matt Jansen. After starting his professional bodybuilding career in the 212 division, Brett Wilkin took time off and transitioned well to the Open Pro division. He last competed at the 2022 Arnold Classic and finished sixth. While there is still room for improvement, Wilkin does appear to be a future Olympia contender.
STUART, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy