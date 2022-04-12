ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna, NE

Ravenna man facing federal bank fraud charges takes plea deal

By NTV News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. — A Ravenna man facing federal bank fraud charges for allegedly lying to a bank about his sheep herd has taken a plea deal. According to federal court records, Brooks Duester, 43, pled guilty to one count of fraud....

