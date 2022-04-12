ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Subway train services impacted after multiple shot in Brooklyn

By Finn Hoogensen, AJ Jondonero
 1 day ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Delays and changes in subway service continued Tuesday evening, hours after a gunman opened fire on a train in Brooklyn, injuring nearly two dozen people, according to officials.

Check the following changes below. Service updates are as of 9:15 p.m.

  • Expect major delays on D/F/M/N/Q/R trains

D train

D trains are running on their full route in both directions between Norwood-205th Street and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue. Trains are making local stops between Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center and 36th Street, but bypassing 36th Street.

N train

N trains are running on their full route in both directions between Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, but bypassing 36th Street.

R train

R trains are running on their full route in both directions between Forest Hills-71st Avenue and Bay Ridge-95th Street, but bypassing 36 Street.

W train

Service on the B and W trains is suspended in both directions.

B train

Service on the B and W trains is suspended in both directions.

NYC Ferry

NYC Ferry waved fares on the South Brooklyn route for the remainder of the day Tuesday and provided additional service during the evening commute.

Alternative routes

For service between Brooklyn and Manhattan, consider taking the 2/3/4/5/A/C/F/G train. For Manhattan alternatives, take 1/2/3/4/5/6/A/C/E trains.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

