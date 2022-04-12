ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts add former Patriots’ special teams ace Brandon King

By Mike Chappell
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 1 day ago

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts have taken another step at solidifying their special teams unit by agreeing to terms with veteran Brandon King.

There has been no official announcement from the team but IndyStar’s Joel Erickson reported the addition, citing King’s agent.

King, 28, was part of two world championships with the New England Patriots as a core special teams contributor. He has appeared in 73 games, and has been on the field for 1,390 special teams snaps and just two as a defensive back.

King’s addition is the latest move to reinforce special teams. Previously, the team signed safety Armani Watts, who was a core special teams player with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The moves counter the losses of two free agents. George Odum, a 2020 first-team All-Pro, signed with the San Francisco 49ers and Matthew Adams was reunited with Matt Eberflus in Chicago.

King helped the Patriots win Super Bowls after the 2016 and 2018 seasons, and enjoyed a personal comeback after missing 2019-20 with a torn quadriceps. He suffered the injury in the 2019 training camp and it lingered to the extent he spent 2020 on the physically unable to perform list.

Last season, King returned to appear in 16 of 17 games and was on the field for a career-high 307 special teams snaps. He had 10 special teams tackles, the fourth time he reached double figures.

King’s teammates recognized his return by selecting him recipient of the Patriots’ Ed Block Courage Award.

