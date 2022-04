The ever-changing face of downtown Cedar Rapids will continue to change in the next several years as the city is now in the process of removing a dozen stoplights in the area, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, as part of turning one-way streets into two-ways. You've probably heard a thing or two about that over the years, and now you'll start seeing it in action more often.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 9 HOURS AGO