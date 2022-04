Many older workers exiting the workplace during the pandemic were not part of the Great Resignation, a new study found. They were pushed out of the labor force. Since March 2020, 1.1 million more Americans between the ages of 55 and 74 retired earlier than what would have been expected during normal times, according to a recent report from The New School's Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis. The number of those who retired involuntarily a year after losing a job was 10 times higher than pre-pandemic times, the report found.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 9 DAYS AGO