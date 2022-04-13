ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh City Council Approves Plastic Bag Ban

By Royce Jones
 2 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh City Council unanimously voted to ban plastic bags on Tuesday.

The ban on single-use plastic bags takes effect in exactly one year at all businesses in the city. There are a few exceptions, like garbage bags and pet waste bags.

Customers will have to bring their own bags or pay 10 cents for a paper bag at stores. Restaurants will also have to switch to paper bags for takeout orders.

Paper bags are free for those with an EBT card or vouchers from the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

Councilwoman Erika Strassburger introduced the bill last year to help eliminate pollution and littering.

“On average, plastic bags are used for 12 minutes and then they’re gone forever. There’s so many reasons (to ban plastic bags) for our quality of life and our neighborhoods, for our public health and for future generations to be able to do something to clean up our neighborhoods and to just make Pittsburgh a better place to live,” Strassburger said last week when the bill moved out of committee.

Strassburger said the bill doesn’t take effect for a year so there’s time to educate residents and business owners.

“I don’t mind paper so much,” Pittsburgh resident Karrin Rutledge said on Tuesday. “The convenience of plastic is going to be hard to get rid of. They’re durable, they hold a lot of weight.”

Maggie Olin, of Mt. Washington, said, “I’m pretty OK with it. It’ll be weird. I re-use the plastic bags for trash cans so that’s the only thing that’ll be weird not having those on hand.”

But for local businesses, especially those who bag a ton of takeout orders, the plastic bag ban has some holes. The owner of Sultan Doner Gyro in downtown Pittsburgh said he already started making the switch to paper products and has found a few issues.

“Because of supply chain problems, it’s a little costly,” Sinan Camozu said.

The general manager of Redbeard’s Bar and Grill said he has thousands of dollars worth of monogram plastic bags that he now has to either use or take a loss on. He believes the move will be positive for the environment but said the issue is much larger than just bags.

“Any chicken comes in plastic, any of my greens,” Brent Kightlinger said. “Every single head of lettuce is wrapped in plastic.”

“We are totally for the environment,” the general manager added. “I want to save all the turtles. I am just trying to think of a way that’s more encompassing and do this in a much more effective manner.”

