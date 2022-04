COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Spring Break is kicking off at several school districts across the state next week, and many Coloradans are set to take their first big vacation since the start of the pandemic. Watch the video above to hear some of the latest travel survey data collected through AAA. The post Travel Tip Thursday: What Spring Break travelers can expect this year appeared first on KRDO.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 27 DAYS AGO