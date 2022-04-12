ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Why Whoopi Goldberg Will Be Missing From ‘The View’ for ‘A While’: Joy Behar Explains Cohost’s Hiatus

By Nicole Massabrook
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HP9Gj_0f6yOB6c00

She'll be back. Whoopi Goldberg will be absent from ABC's The View for an extended period of time, but Joy Behar assured viewers that it's only a temporary leave of absence.

All the Drama! The Biggest Controversies, Feuds in Talk Show History

Read article

“If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making and she will be back when she finishes whatever she’s doing,” Behar, 79, told viewers on the Monday, April 11, episode. “So she’s gone for a while.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iBT3T_0f6yOB6c00
Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg. Shutterstock (2)

The project is an Amazon Prime Video TV series called Anansi Boys . Based on Neil Gaiman 's fantasy novel, the show follows Charlie Nancy ( Malachi Kirby ) as he learns about his estranged father ( Delroy Lindo ), who turns out to be Anansi: Trickster God of stories.

Goldberg, 66, plays one of the primary antagonists Bird Woman, God of Birds, Prime Video announced on Wednesday, April 7, and it was perfect casting for both the Sister Act star and the author, 61.

“I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic," Goldberg said in a statement.

'The View' Cohosts Through the Years and Why They Left

Read article

Gaiman, meanwhile, revealed that he'd pictured the EGOT winner when writing Anansi Boys . "I came up with the story for Anansi Boys in about 1996 and Whoopi was Bird Woman in my head then. And now it’s happening in reality. Pinch me," the Hugo Award winner tweeted after the news was released.

In a statement via Prime Video, Gaiman elaborated, “I wasn’t able to meet her until 2018, when she interviewed me with some of the Good Omens team at New York Comic Con. At which point she mentioned that she had just finished listening to Sir Lenny Henry ’s reading of Anansi Boys , and that it was one of her favorite books. Sometimes things feel planned and inevitable, and we are incredibly lucky. She’s going to be scary.”

The Coraline creator will serve as co-showrunner alongside Douglas Mackinnon . Both will be executive producing the series with Hanelle M. Culpepper , who will direct the pilot. Culpepper also directed Star Trek: Picard , where Goldberg returned as the beloved character Guinan earlier this year after a 20-year absence from the franchise.

Are Your Favorite TV Shows Are Renewed or Canceled?

Read article

The six-episode miniseries is filming in Leith, Scotland. Goldberg joins Hakeem Kae-Kazim , Emmanuel Ighodaro , Cecilia Noble , Ayanna Witter-Johnson and Don Gilet in the cast. Anansi Boys does not have a release date yet.

Goldberg has been a regular host on The View since 2007. She is joined by Behar, Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines . New episodes of The View air weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Comments / 65

Donna Gasper
3d ago

A movie we will not go to see! Her hate for half of our country is unacceptable! She had no JOY (J esus O thers and Y ou ) she is to be pitied.

Reply(4)
18
Annelle Brown
3d ago

Who cares. Won't watch movie either. Use to look forward to seeing hear movies. Toooo bad she changed!

Reply(1)
27
Mary Kitchen
3d ago

Oh good, Whoopi will be gone from the view for a while. It sure would be nice if Joy Behar would go with her.

Reply
15
Related
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Ellen DeGeneres becomes emotional as David Letterman offers her advice on ending her talk show

“I’m thrilled to be here, because anything I can do to help you in this moment, because it’s a bit emotional, I’m here for you, as I’ve always been,” Letterman told DeGeneres, urging her to take some time off after saying goodbye and admitting he was overwhelmed with adrenaline during his final weeks on his CBS Late Show in 2015. "I want to say thank you so much for being here,” DeGeneres told Letterman. "You are a brilliant man, you are my hero and being on your show really helped me as a comedian, as a person. You influenced me in so many ways. You just were my idol. You were so brilliant, and I just wanted to do anything that would impress you.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Gaiman
Person
Don Gilet
Person
Malachi Kirby
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Lenny Henry
Person
Delroy Lindo
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Popculture

'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Runs off Stage After Vanna White's Confession

You never know what's going to happen on Wheel of Fortune, and sometimes not even host Pat Sajak is prepared. On March 15, a contestant named Chris struggled through the Eurythmics' lyrics "sweet dreams are made of this" (Chris guessed "these") before picking the category "flavorful dumplings." At the end of the game, Vanna White admitted something about her own kitchen habits.
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker and wife Deborah Robert in disbelief over son Nick

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' son, Nick, is growing up so fast and his parents can't help but marvel at his transformation. The Today show weatherman and ABC journalist are proud parents and regularly rave about their offspring on social media. Earlier this year it was Nick who was the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood says she 'can't wait any longer' as she shares incredible news

Carrie Underwood delivered long-awaited news to her eager fans on Thursday when she revealed something very exciting. The country music star took to Instagram and in a heartfelt post revealed: "I can't wait any longer!! I have a new album coming June 10! Get ready for #DenimAndRhinestones! Pre-order beginning at midnight ET."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc#Bird Woman#Prime Video#Egot
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
musictimes.com

Susan Boyle Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Husband, Biggest Songs, Weight Loss Journey, MORE!

Susan Boyle, who is celebrating her 60th birthday today, has been an unlikely musical legend for years now since she took the stage on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 with many laughing at her while others jeered. However, when Simon Cowell announced that there would be no more laughter because this woman had just won them over by singing beautifully from start to finish - without any prior experience!-- all bets were off! The rest is history!
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Why are Donald Glover and Malia Obama trending?

MALIA Ann Obama is famously known as the daughter of President Barack Obama. In March 2022, it was revealed that she now has taken up a new career, and fans want to know what she's been doing since leaving the White House. Why are Donald Glover and Malia Obama trending?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb makes urgent plea for help as she shares tragic news

Hoda Kotb has used her celebrity platform to make a desperate plea for the safe return of someone very special. On Tuesday, the TV personality took to Instagram and reposted a heartbreaking message from her friend which detailed a horrific kidnapping situation. Alongside a photo of the two women, the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy