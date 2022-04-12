ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Pursue What Matters to You With a Career at Aramark

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have a passion for delivering remarkable service and hospitality, pursue what matters to you through a career with Aramark, which proudly serves millions of guests around the world every day with its food, facilities, and uniform services offered worldwide — including right...

Nature.com

Threading career skills into classrooms

Chemists make crucial contributions to society and are often found in a broad range of workplaces. To sustain these impactful contributions, a diverse range of career skills must be embedded into the curricula. When formulating a chemistry degree, the consideration of career skills is central to this process, as all...
EDUCATION
Fast Company

How to prepare for job interviews in the metaverse

While this immersive digital world may still be in its infancy in both development and understanding, it’s clear companies with footprints of every size have already turned an eye to how it could potentially impact employee engagement, retention, and attraction. The pandemic era has undoubtedly accelerated our adoption of virtual recruiting, with the simplicity, efficiency, and safety of tools such as Zoom or Slack largely replacing in-person interviews. So, it’s natural to assume the metaverse will simply be the evolution of our virtual methods to find, gauge, and onboard talent.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Local
Texas Business
Lubbock, TX
Business
City
Lubbock, TX
Eye On Annapolis

Top 10 Mistakes to Avoid in Job Interviews

So you have finally ended your long and tedious process of surfing employment websites and looking for that perfect job at various Maryland job fairs, and here it is – your long-awaited interview invitation. No matter what it is, a face-to-face conversation with a recruiter or a group stage with five more people competing with you, you will always have higher chances to get an offer if you know how to behave well.
JOBS
Santa Clarita Radio

What You Should Do to Prepare for a Career Change

There comes a time when many of us rethink our lives, our careers, and our futures. Some people decide that they have had enough of the job they are in, and they want something more rewarding, exciting, and fulfilling. As a result, many decide to try and change their careers, and this is something that does require some planning and effort. It is important that you prepare in advance if you want to change your career, and this involves undertaking a number of things.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
The Georgia Sun

Comcast hiring for 300 virtual positions

Comcast is accepting applications for 300 virtual Inbound Sales (IBS) Representatives across the southeast region. Among the available positions, the company has openings for 50 bilingual representatives who must be fluent in English and Spanish. Comcast aims to onboard applicants in April and will continue through June. Inbound Sales Representatives...
JOBS
Inc.com

To Build a Successful Company, People Have to Be a Priority

Becoming an entrepreneur is easier and more advantageous than at any other time in human history. That's because we are living in the Digital Age, or what the World Economic Forum defines as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. I like to call it the Age of the Entrepreneur. New opportunities are...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vocational learning in higher education

Mobile learning became a mainstay of education during the lockdowns and self-isolation periods of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. There were many problems facing teachers and students alike during these times, but there were also some advantages of this enforced distance learning. There have been numerous studies that have looked at the pros and cons as well as predicting the long-term effects on education. One area that has not been addressed wholly is vocational education where the hands-on requirements of such courses are perhaps not served well by remote, mobile teaching and learning methods.
DENTON, TX
Westerly Sun

Scholarships available to Westerly students pursuing career in trades

WESTERLY — The Westerly High School Alumni Scholarship Fund will award scholarships to high school seniors. Applicants must be a resident of the town of Westerly and graduating from an accredited high school or technical school in 2022. The scholarship is to provide financial assistance for students who are...
WESTERLY, RI
HackerNoon

What is Reverse Mentoring?

The concept of mentoring comes from the Mythology, when Odysseus went to the front of the battle in the battle of the Trojan War, he handed over the care of his family to a slave named Mentor, who worked as a master and coach of his son Telemachus. In reverse mentoring, the opposite happens: younger employees offer a new fresh perspective on technology, social media, innovation, new work models and even help executives adjust their “voice” and positioning.
JACK WELCH
DELCO.Today

Finding the Best Job for You in 6 Steps

A job search can be a long and arduous process. Even if you want to transition to a new role, you likely don’t want to spend too long having to search through what your options are. But what if you are starting to struggle to find what you want?...
morningbrew.com

TFW you’re the first HR hire

In The Dropout, the series dramatizing the rise and fall of blood-testing startup Theranos, the company is depicted as dysfunctional to the core, with myriad culture and staffing problems that piled up on top of its fundamental, uh, technical difficulties. Watching the show from the perspective of a reporter for this publication, I could only wince and wonder: Did Theranos even have an HR team? (Answer: It did, the Wall Street Journal reports.)
BUSINESS
Rumzz Bajwa

Online Business Offers the Promise of Financial Security

Searching for an extraordinary business thought? Peruse on for thoughts that will help you start and grow an effective business in 2022. A considerable amount of some best small business ideas for 2022 include an internet-based plan of action. Pick a business thought that you are proficient and energetic about and foster an enumerated field-tested strategy.
Fast Company

Real inclusion: Amplifying every employee’s voice

Few leaders would argue that getting and addressing customer feedback is paramount to staying in business. In recent years, though, savvy businesses have learned that candid employee feedback is every bit as valuable to their sustained growth and success. That’s why many leaders are searching for ways to get more...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
biospace.com

It's Who You Know: a Guide to Networking in the Life Science Industry

For many people in the biopharma and biotech industry, the thought of career networking makes them uneasy. Some dismiss it as a superficial practice better suited to the corporate world. Others simply feel they’re too antisocial and awkward to be out shaking hands and looking for new jobs. There’s...
SCIENCE
MarketWatch

Lowe's now offering debt-free education benefit

Lowe's Cos. LOW, +0.67% said Wednesday that it has added a debt-free education benefit that will be available to part-time and full-time workers. More than 300,000 associates are eligible. The benefit comes through a partnership with Guild, a company specializing in advancement through education and coaching. The benefit extends across 50 education programs and 23 educational institutions, and applies towards college degrees and certificates, English language education, high school completion and college prep. Lowe's will also continue to provide $2,500 in tuition assistance annually for more than 165 academic programs, and a program called Track to the Trades that provides funded pre-apprentice programs to up to 4,000 employees pursuing careers in areas like electrical and plumbing. Lowe's stock has slumped 20.4% for the year to date, but is up 3% over the last 12 months.
EDUCATION

