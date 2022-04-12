ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Best toys for preschoolers 2022: Educational toys for growing minds

By Morgan Bailee Boggess McCoy
LiveScience
LiveScience
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Toys are the gateway that let children build their imagination and spark their creativity. Children, especially at the preschool age, are entering the stage of life where they are becoming even more curious than ever about the world around them. Things like imaginative play help them develop their own ways of...

www.livescience.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

18 Best Easter Baskets and Treats for Kids

Williams Sonoma & Pottery Barn Kids Beatrix Potter Large Filled Easter Basket. Williams Sonoma and Pottery Barn Kids teamed up with Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit stories for this fun and fluffy Easter basket, which comes with a Peter Rabbit teddy and an assortment of candies. The names Harry and...
KIDS
SheKnows

These Are Best Outdoor Toys for Kids To Enjoy In Warmer Weather

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The first day of spring arrives on March 20 (yay!) and that means more sunlight and longer days for children to play outdoors. And we all know that’s the...
SHOPPING
CBS Austin

Kid-Friendly Crafts You Can Try at Home with Author Jennifer Perkins!

Jennifer Perkins is a self-proclaimed crafter whose creative career started as a jewelry designer and evolved into hosting programs for HGTV and even having her work featured in campaigns for Michael’s. Now she has a new book out called "Upcycle It! Crafts for Kids" and Jennifer is joining us with a little DIY fun that's also friendly for the planet!
AUSTIN, TX
LiveScience

Inspire your kids with these Melissa & Doug educational toy deals for curious minds

Melissa & Doug has become a household name for parents looking for high-quality (and often educational) toys to entertain and delight little ones of all ages. Whether it’s toys that help with toddler development or inspire kids to take control of their daily schedules, the brand offers a wide range of toys and games – and many of them are now on sale at Amazon.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Educational Toys#Science Toys#Wooden Toys#Lego Toys#Live Science#Melissa Doug
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Tree Hugger

Woman Designs and Builds Her Own Incredible Tiny House for $12K

People in the tiny house community often speak of their process of transitioning into tiny living as a "journey." It may sound like an exaggeration, but psychologically, the shift into this alternative lifestyle and way of thinking can truly transform many people. So much so that from their point of view, it really does feel like a rite of passage. Some say that the "do more with less" ethos of the tiny house movement makes them more aware of their true needs and wants, while others remark on the importance of being free from the debts that pin down so many in mainstream society to unsatisfactory jobs and the endless cycle of "keeping up with the Joneses."
HOME & GARDEN
KRQE News 13

Best baby girl toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’ve ever found yourself strolling through countless aisles of baby toys and gear, wondering why there are so many options, you’re not alone. However, while some toys may seem frivolous or useless, toys are actually a valuable tool in your baby’s development.
SHOPPING
KRQE News 13

Best Zurg ‘Toy Story’ toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. First mentioned by Buzz Lightyear in “Toy Story” back in 1995, the evil Emperor Zurg, or simply Zurg, has become another popular “Toy Story” toy. He was one of the antagonists in “Toy Story 2” and also featured in a “Toy Story 3” cameo. Zurg will return in summer 2022 in the much-anticipated “Toy Story” spinoff, “Lightyear,” and merchandise featuring him is likely to become even more popular.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Relationships
WISH-TV

The Toy Guy shares Easter toy ideas, more

Easter is next month, and parents are going to be looking to make the celebration special for their kid(s) and that means toys!. Chris Byrne, AKA The Toy Guy®, can help them make the celebration great with some cool, new toys!. Consumer spending for holidays has been up, and...
RETAIL
Reader's Digest

25 Cool Easter Basket Ideas for Teens They Will Be Obsessed With

You can give a 3-year-old a piece of Easter grass, and they’ll think it’s the greatest thing ever. Fast-forward a decade, and teens who used to be easy to please may react to a thoughtful, expensive gift with eye rolls and attitude. They don’t think you get them. They don’t think anyone gets them. But we’re the teen whisperers over here, and we know from our own experiences (good and bad) as well as a whole lot of scrolling on Instagram and TikTok what teens like (and don’t like). So take it from us: These 25 Easter basket ideas for teens will rock their world.
KIDS
Medical News Today

The 9 best fidget toys for anxiety and focus

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Fidget toys are tools that may help children and adults to focus and destress. However, there is little scientific evidence that these products affect focus.
ELECTRONICS
KRQE News 13

The best Pound Puppy toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Created in the ‘80s, Pound Puppies are plush stuffed dog dolls with floppy ears and droopy eyes that were found in a dog pound (today called an animal shelter). Each comes with an adoption certificate – because your child can “adopt” these puppies from the pound – and arrives in a cardboard box that is shaped like a dog house. The Pound Puppies motto is, “a pup for every person and a person for every pup,” because their mission is to place puppies with new owners.
PETS
WAVY News 10

Best cat toy

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cats are playful animals and need a range of toys to live their best nine lives. If you’re a new cat parent or your feline friend’s current toys have fallen out of favor, you might be wondering which cat toys are best.
PETS
The Independent

8 best deckchairs to recline in style this summer

There’s something instantly relaxing about sitting in a deck chair. For starters, the reclined angle doesn’t really allow for anything more strenuous than reading a book or sleepily staring out to sea – there’s no such thing as impeccable posture at this angle. Plus, once you’ve sunk deep into the welcoming curve of the sling itself, it’s such an effort to get back out that you may as well just lounge a bit longer.Originally used on a ship’s deck – hence the name – the deck chair is now a firm feature of beaches, parks and gardens as...
HOME & GARDEN
countryliving.com

15 best cat toys to keep your furry friends entertained

Looking for cat toys? As a pet owner there is nothing cuter than watching your cat roll around on the floor with their favourite toy. But, any feline owner knows just how picky they can be when it comes to what excites them and what will leave them feeling bored.
PETS
SheKnows

The Cutest Easter Books to Sneak Into Your Kids’ Baskets

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It can be easy getting your kids stoked about Christmas or Halloween, but Easter is a little more challenging. If you’re having trouble explaining why the Easter Bunny comes to deliver decorated eggs and baskets full of chocolate goodies, check out one of the best Easter books for kids.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Interesting Engineering

Here's how socks are actually made

Chances are you are wearing a pair of these as you read this, but have you ever wondered how socks are made?. If so, you are in for a treat. Let's find out how one of the most numerous items of clothing is made. Step 1: Preparing the thread. Socks...
APPAREL
LiveScience

Best toys for kindergarteners 2022: Fun and educational toys for your young ones

We've put together a great list of the best toys for kindergarteners to help you educate and entertain your little ones. When a child reaches kindergarten age, they begin to have different needs from their infant or toddler stages. Their brains develop rapidly, meaning they need things to stimulate, educate, and entertain them. Because of this, it’s important to keep in mind the types of toys you are selecting when buying one for a kindergartener.
HOME & GARDEN
KSN.com

Best indoor playset for toddlers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many toddlers love playing outdoors on backyard playsets, but sometimes Mother Nature just doesn’t want to cooperate. On those cold, rainy or snowy days, you need another option to keep your children occupied. Rather than plopping them in front of the TV or a tablet, consider providing them with an indoor play set to expel that endless energy they are so full of.
KIDS
BHG

How This Mom of 4 Monetized Her Passion for Organic Gardening and Sustainability

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Born in the Philippines, Misilla Dela Llana's family immigrated to the United States when she was 10, eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest. Her mom, who grew up on a farm, had a flower, vegetable, and fruit garden. In turn, Llana was inspired to follow in her footsteps.
GARDENING
LiveScience

LiveScience

54K+
Followers
4K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy