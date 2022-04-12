Watch Steve Stine demo Cort’s new Gold-OC6 Bocote, an acoustic that ‘looks, feels and sounds great, right out of the box’

It's no secret that the entertainment industry is a breeding ground for weight stigma. Reality competitions like The Biggest Loser, I Used to Be Fat and Dance Your Ass Off continue to reinforce the idea that plus-size people are defined by their weight and eager to finish their journey to Skinnyville. Meanwhile, other titles like Heavy and My 600-Lb Life expose the struggles of being dangerously obese. Even films and TV shows have made a habit of using plus-size people as sidekicks for comic relief (think Fat Amy from Pitch Perfect and Sookie from Gilmore Girls). But rarely do we ever see﻿ enough body positivity, particularly concerning full-figured women, on screen.

TV SHOWS ・ 20 DAYS AGO