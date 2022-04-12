3 Steal Cash, Coins From Collectibles Show in Melville

Suffolk County Police said three people worked together to steal a box containing cash, coins and gold bars from the Melville Coin, Stamp and Collectible Show Sunday in Melville.

A vendor at the Melville Coin, Stamp and Collectible Show, which took place at 585 Broadhollow Road, left the box with an acquaintance while packing up at approximately 2 p.m. The man was distracted by an unknown woman who pulled him to the side. At the same time, a man approached the table, picked up the box and walked out of the room.

The man and woman left the building together and fled the scene north on Broadhollow Road in a small black SUV, possibly a Nissan Rogue, which was waiting outside of the venue with a male driver, police said.

Second Squad detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.