PICKENS, W.Va (WDTV) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Maple Syrup Fest made a return to Pickens. “We weren’t sure whether we would have a big crowd, a little crowd, or no crowd. We didn’t know, and it was almost like planning the first festival. We really had no idea how many people would come,” organizer Debby Morgan said.

PICKENS, WV ・ 24 DAYS AGO