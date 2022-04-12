ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whole Foods salad dressing recalled over undeclared ingredient

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) – A salad dressing sold at Whole Foods grocery stores is being recalled, the Food and Drug Administration announced , because the product could contain an ingredient that triggers an allergic reaction.

The recalled dressing is labeled “Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing” and sold in a 12-ounce glass bottle, the FDA writes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnPr9_0f6y02ql00

The caesar dressing, which is manufactured by Van Law Food Products in Southern California, was put on store shelves in 11 states: Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, New York, Texas, and New Hampshire.

Skippy recalling peanut butters that may contain stainless steel fragments

“The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of Soy and Wheat allergen,” the FDA announced. “Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in Van Law Food Product’s labeling and packaging processes.”

The recall affects any bottle with a best-by date of Nov. 17, 2022. They’ll also have the UPC code 99482-49028 on the packaging.

While there are concerns someone with a soy or wheat allergy could have a serious reaction after eating the dressing, the FDA said no illnesses have been reported so far.

Anybody who purchased a recalled bottle of salad dressing can get a refund at the store they bought it from by showing their receipt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

