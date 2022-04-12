Report: Kevin Durant was 'pissed' at James Harden's lack of conditioning during Nets training camp

Even though the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers back in February, a report has just surfaced from ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz that claims tensions between Harden and Kevin Durant were brewing since September.

While it was well documented that Durant had a problem with Kyrie Irving and his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Arnovitz's report, the 'discontent' between Harden and Durant dated all the way back to training camp where Durant was allegedly shocked and "astonished" by Harden's lack of conditioning.

"Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden's lack of explosiveness and sluggish play, something he attributed in large part to Harden's being out of shape, as he did the ensuing hamstring issues," Arnovitz reported Tuesday.

Although this is simply just a rumor, it wouldn't be a surprising one. Harden's conditioning and shape have come into question multiple times, mainly during his time with the Houston Rockets , which many fans and media members saw as a way for him to leave town.

Regardless, the Nets Big 3 never reached its full potential due to various injuries that happened at inopportune times.

Both Harden and Durant will be looking to help lead their respective teams to a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Brooklyn will kick off the play-in tournament tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Sixers play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram