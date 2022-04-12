ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Report: Kevin Durant was 'pissed' at James Harden's lack of conditioning during Nets training camp

By Jasper Jones
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgUJ6_0f6xyjZ500

Even though the Brooklyn Nets traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers back in February, a report has just surfaced from ESPN's Kevin Arnovitz that claims tensions between Harden and Kevin Durant were brewing since September.

While it was well documented that Durant had a problem with Kyrie Irving and his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Arnovitz's report, the 'discontent' between Harden and Durant dated all the way back to training camp where Durant was allegedly shocked and "astonished" by Harden's lack of conditioning.

"Durant was astonished in the opening weeks of the season at Harden's lack of explosiveness and sluggish play, something he attributed in large part to Harden's being out of shape, as he did the ensuing hamstring issues," Arnovitz reported Tuesday.

Although this is simply just a rumor, it wouldn't be a surprising one. Harden's conditioning and shape have come into question multiple times, mainly during his time with the Houston Rockets , which many fans and media members saw as a way for him to leave town.

Regardless, the Nets Big 3 never reached its full potential due to various injuries that happened at inopportune times.

Both Harden and Durant will be looking to help lead their respective teams to a deep run in the NBA playoffs. Brooklyn will kick off the play-in tournament tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers while the Sixers play the Toronto Raptors on Saturday.

Follow Jasper Jones on Twitter: @jonesj2342

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Lakers (Frank Vogel), Kings (Alvin Gentry) tell coaches they’re done

The Lakers and Kings are already into their coach searches. Los Angeles (Frank Vogel) finally and Sacramento (Alvin Gentry) told their outgoing coaches. The Lakers also officially announced dismissing Vogel. But they already informed the world yesterday they were firing him, which was just another acknowledgment of something long viewed as inevitable. Today’s noteworthy development is actually telling him directly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyle Kuzma’s 10-word message to Frank Vogel after Lakers firing

While he is no longer with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kyle Kuzma showed his love and appreciation for Frank Vogel, who was relieved of his duties as LA head coach. The Lakers officially parted ways with Vogel on Monday after a disastrous 2021-22 season that saw the team miss the playoffs, finishing 11th in the Western Conference. Even before the announcement though–right after their final game on Sunday–news already broke that the Purple and Gold franchise is moving on from the veteran tactician that brought them a championship in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Longtime NBA Player Died At 65 On Monday

Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Houston, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics injury update: Seth Curry, Goran Dragic return to Nets in Cavs win; Ben Simmons still not sprinting ahead of Boston series

The Boston Celtics are set to face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs after beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 – 108 to secure the Eastern Conference’s seventh seed Tuesday night, but it is unclear if we will see the debut of star forward Ben Simmons against the Celtics early in that series.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

James Harden Reportedly Thought Kevin Durant Was Grating And Self-Righteous After Durant Suggested He Wasn't In Shape To Start The Season

James Harden and Kevin Durant were supposed to do great things together on the Brooklyn Nets this season alongside Kyrie Irving. However, with injuries and off-field controversies taking their toll, that particular superteam was broken up at the trade deadline, with Harden going to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that netted them, Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Nick Friedell Believes Ben Simmons Will Not Play For Brooklyn Nets This Season: "He Hasn't Been Cleared For Team Work, He Hasn't Been Cleared For Conditioning"

The Brooklyn Nets just beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference play-in to book their playoff spot against the #2 seeded Boston Celtics. While the Nets will be the odd-on-favorite despite being the lower seed, they will also be missing a massive piece from their lineup. Ben Simmons and...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Espn#The Houston Rockets#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Sixers#The Toronto Raptors#Twitter
Audacy

Audacy

56K+
Followers
54K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy