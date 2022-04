When you think of what it might be like to be a youth sports coach, it’s most likely you imagine that the job revolves around teaching kids how to be proficient athletes and encouraging them to be the best they can be. However, while constantly striving for success is important, local coach Juned Refai of Gainesville believes there are equally important lessons about teamwork, sportsmanship, and recovering from failure that can be taught.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO