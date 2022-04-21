Five years in, and Jimbo Fisher seems to have Texas A&M finally on the verge of cracking the code and making its first-ever College Football Playoff.
Last season was a mixed bag of success and failure: A&M knocked off No. 1 Alabama at home, but also lost four games, twice to ranked conference teams, both by 10 points each, and to a pair of unranked teams by a combined 10 points.
Then in the offseason, Fisher and the Aggies signed what most analysts are calling the single greatest recruiting class in modern college football history.
That's quite an accomplishment considering they're going up against the top SEC programs and Texas-based schools for the best prospects in the nation.
Now comes the hard part: taking all that talent and momentum and converting it into a consistent winner each week against an always-brutal SEC West schedule.
How do things look for the Aggies this fall? Let's look at each game on this slate, from the easiest to the hardest.
Texas A&M football schedule: Ranking the Aggies' 2022 opponents
Harley Lasseter was a standout football player for Geraldine Bulldogs a high school in Alabama. Lasseter was driving a motorcycle around 10:20 p.m. on Alabama 75 near mile marker 68, when he was struck from behind by an unknown vehicle that left the scene. The young football player died from...
As the college football world waits for the commitment of No. 1 2023 recruit Arch Manning, a new school has emerged as the top contender to sign the quarterback. Texas is the new favorite to acquire Arch Manning, according to the latest projections by the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine as ...
Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
With the changing transfer portal rules and a developing NIL landscape, college football finds itself in a new era which has kicked off what many call “free agency.” As criticism comes down from Nick Saban, Lane Kiffin, Dabo Swinney and now Jimbo Fisher, college football leaders face big questions.
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
Some families in the Tuscaloosa, Alabama region and surrounding areas are having to go to war day in and day out with these monsters. They DESTROY THINGS! LOTS OF THINGS!. Feral essentially means in a wild state after escape from captivity. According to the USDA, Feral hogs can carry harmful...
Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
Over the years, the Oklahoma football program has produced its fair share of legendary players and Heisman Trophy winners. Baker Mayfield fits the bill on both counts, and the former OU quarterback saw himself honored by the school recently. Mayfield, who won the Heisman Trophy in the 2017 season, ...
Many prominent figures have called out college football over recent weeks and months due to the impacts the transfer portal and NIL have had on the landscape of the sport. Recently, Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione ripped the transfer portal and NIL in a radio interview for what they have done to college football.
The USFL isn’t exactly where it’d like to be in terms of fan engagement. At Saturday’s Week 2 matchup between the Pittsburgh Maulers and Philadelphia Stars, there are virtually no fans in the stands. Take a look at lackluster crowd here:. Attendance was also lacking for last...
Bo Nix had his first taste of the Oregon faithful on Saturday, as a raucous crowd came out to support the Ducks during their spring game. While the former Auburn quarterback is used to huge crowds after playing a couple seasons in the SEC, Nix couldn’t believe how awesome the atmosphere was in Eugene for the event.
Legendary Oklahoma Sooners head coach Barry Switzer announced some pretty big news earlier this week. The Hall of Fame head coach announced the formation of 1Oklahoma, which will give every Sooners football player the opportunity to earn up to $50,000/year through Name, Image and Likeness. “We changed the game in...
Oklahoma fans might be the best in college football. The Sooners held their annual spring game on Saturday afternoon. It also marked the unofficial start to the Brent Venables era. Fans didn’t want to miss it. A whopping 75,360 fans came out to catch Oklahoma’s spring game this weekend....
While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
Comments / 0