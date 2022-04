You're going to need to get rid of your decorations at the City of Lubbock Cemetery by the end of April, or the cemetery will get rid of them for you. Apparently an annual clean-up of cemeteries has been a thing for a while, but I (and likely many others) have only recently found out about it. I was first made aware of this sort of thing back in February when a bunch of families in Plainview were super upset with their cemetery decorations being thrown in the trash. An understandable reaction, really.

