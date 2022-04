In recent years, the ever-evolving Los Angeles band HEALTH has embarked on a fascinating project, blending their styles with those of a great many collaborators, both famous and underground. These days, virtually every new HEALTH track is a collaboration, and most of them come out as one-off singles. In 2020, HEALTH compiled an album’s worth of those singles on their LP DISCO4 :: PART I, and it ruled. Today, they’ve put another set of collaborations into a new LP, and it rules just as hard.

