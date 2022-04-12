ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, KS

School enters lock down after ‘gun-like object’ spotted

Newton Kansan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton High School was on a lockdown for about 40 minutes on April...

www.thekansan.com

Comments / 1

Related
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lock Down#Police#Newton High School
KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy