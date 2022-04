Manchester United are close to appointing Erik ten Hag as their next permanent manager with talks at an "advanced" stage.The Ajax head coach emerged as United's preferred candidate in the past few weeks following a preliminary round of interviews and has since held further positive talks with the club's hierarchy.Sources have stressed that no final agreement is in place, but it is understood that Ten Hag could be confirmed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor as soon as next week.The 52-year-old is set to become United's fifth permanent managerial appointment since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.Though an...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 HOURS AGO