Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries, odds, TV info for play-in game
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (42-30) in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively, to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
The winner of the contest will advance to play the second-seeded Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs starting on Saturday in Memphis. The loser will play the winner of the 9-10 matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.
L.A. took the season series versus Minnesota 3-1 and went 6-1 to finish the regular season once Paul George returned on March 29. He sat in back-to-backs but averaged 22.6 points on 52.5% shooting from 3-point range in five games.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves wrapped up the regular season by winning three of their last five games. They will have a mostly full roster available with only one injury to report heading into the play-in game versus the Clippers.
How to Watch
Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:
- Date: Tuesday, April 12
- Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT
- TV Channel: TNT
Betting Lines
- Point spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Money line: Clippers +130, Timberwolves -160
- Over-under: 230.5
Clippers at Timberwolves Injury Report
Los Angeles: Luke Kennard (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.
Minnesota: Taurean Prince (knee) is questionable.
Projected Starting Lineups
Los Angeles Clippers:
- F Nic Batum
- F Marcus Morris Sr.
- C Ivica Zubac
- G Paul George
- G Reggie Jackson
Minnesota Timberwolves:
- F Anthony Edwards
- F Jarred Vanderbilt
- C Karl-Anthony Towns
- G D’Angelo Russell
- G Patrick Beverley
