Clippers vs. Timberwolves: Lineups, injuries, odds, TV info for play-in game

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) host the Los Angeles Clippers (42-30) in the play-in tournament as the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively, to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

The winner of the contest will advance to play the second-seeded Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs starting on Saturday in Memphis. The loser will play the winner of the 9-10 matchup between the New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs.

2022 NBA Mock Draft 3.0: Projections for every pick post-NCAA Tournament

L.A. took the season series versus Minnesota 3-1 and went 6-1 to finish the regular season once Paul George returned on March 29. He sat in back-to-backs but averaged 22.6 points on 52.5% shooting from 3-point range in five games.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves wrapped up the regular season by winning three of their last five games. They will have a mostly full roster available with only one injury to report heading into the play-in game versus the Clippers.

How to Watch

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

Date: Tuesday, April 12

Tuesday, April 12 Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT

9:30 p.m. EDT TV Channel: TNT

Betting Lines

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Money line: Clippers +130, Timberwolves -160

Over-under: 230.5

Click here to place your bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

Clippers at Timberwolves Injury Report

Los Angeles: Luke Kennard (hamstring), Kawhi Leonard (knee), Jason Preston (foot) and Jay Scrubb (foot) are out.

Minnesota: Taurean Prince (knee) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Los Angeles Clippers:

F Nic Batum

F Marcus Morris Sr.

C Ivica Zubac

G Paul George

G Reggie Jackson

Minnesota Timberwolves: