Morris County, NJ

Driver Dead As Car Plunges Into Passaic River In Morris County (UPDATE)

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SP9LF_0f6xWXZ100
Long Hill Township Police Department Photo Credit: Long Hill Township Police Department via Facebook

A driver was killed after their car plunged into the Passaic River in Morris County Tuesday morning, police confirmed.

The vehicle veered off the roadway alongside Home Goods at 977 Valley Road in Gillette before striking a tree and landing in a low water level portion of the Passaic River around 10:30 a.m., Long Hill Township Police Chief Ahmed Naga told DailyVoice.com.

The victim’s identity was withheld pending family notification, Naga said.

Assisting agencies include the Morris County Sheriff's Department, Stirling Fire Department, Millington Fire Department, Berkeley Heights Fire Department, and Long Hill First Aid Squad.

The accident remained under investigation, Naga said. Additional details were not released.

