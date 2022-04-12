Assistant Chief Justin Daale named 2021 Le Mars Police officer of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Assistant Chief LaShanna Potts have passed their OPOTA certification tests. As of Friday, Chief Bryant and Asst. Chief Potts are officially OPOTA-certified. They can now wear a Columbus Division of Police uniform and badge. Bryant and Potts came to...
An appointment has been made ahead of the controversial departure of Loveland's sitting police chief, who will leave after overseeing the department responsible for the aggressive arrest of a senior citizen with dementia that subsequently led to calls for regional police reform.
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — Two 19-year-olds are dead after a single-vehicle crash south of Milo in Warren County. The crash was reported at 10:45 p.m. on Friday near 220th Avenue and Pershing Street. The Iowa State Patrol says Bryce Vandelune, of Milo, lost control of a Ford pickup truck...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office confirms the identity of a victim in a fatal crash Friday. The crash happened near 192nd & Q around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Officers were dispatched and found a grey Chrysler 300 S in a ditch west of the intersection. The driver was declared dead at the scene by the Omaha Fire Department.
A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
An Altoona woman’s weekend started badly when she was pulled over for a traffic stop and allegedly fought with officers. Police stopped 38-year-old Lacey Debrower on Old Highway 218 at McCollister Boulevard Friday just after 7 pm and told her to exit her vehicle. She allegedly refused to get out of the Chevy S10 she was operating, ignoring all lawful orders to do so. Police say they had to physically remove Debrower from the vehicle as she grabbed onto objects inside to stop them from doing so.
NORA SPRINGS, Iowa – A young man who recently moved to North Iowa was killed along with the driver in a one-vehicle rollover in Warren County. It happened Saturday on County Road S23 near Milo. The Iowa State Patrol says Bryce Vandeliune, 19 of Milo, was driving south when the vehicle went into the west ditch and rolled several times. Vandeliune and a passenger, Koby D. Clary, 19 of Nora Springs, were thrown from the vehicle and killed.
Whitney Leah Keairns, 31, Sioux City, first-degree theft; sentenced April 7, deferred judgment, four years probation. Marc Shawn Curry, 51, Sioux City, aggravated assault; sentenced April 1, 90 days jail, one year probation. Gezae Hadush Kiflu, 36, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced April 7,...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday night at an Elks Lodge, Omaha Police said in a report issued Wednesday morning. According to an OPD report, officers responding to 2420 Lake St. at 8:16 p.m. found a 49-year-old man on the floor with a gunshot wound. He told officers that an unknown person had shot him in front of the building “during a disturbance.”
(Glenwood) A Pottawattamie County man was flown from the scene following a motorcycle accident in Mills County on Sunday. The Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Brian Deyo, of Council Bluffs, was found unconscious and bleeding from the head. He was taken to Bergan Mercy in Omaha. Deyo was observed on Sunday afternoon getting ready to turn from Highway 34 eastbound onto Hillman Road northbound when he locked up his brakes for a split second, cut in front of a car in the turning lane, lost control, and crashed at the intersection at slow speeds.
