Chief Loyd Evans to depart Spring Valley Village in wake of $300,000 overtime pay scandal

ABC13 Houston
 1 day ago

Spring Valley Village, an enclave within west Houston that is home to some 4,300 people, will part ways with its police chief, whom city officials said authorized nearly $300,000 in overtime pay to himself.

The fate of Chief Loyd Evans was determined during a city council meeting Tuesday, where the town reached an agreement in principle for Evans' departure.

It wasn't immediately known when the move would be official, but Spring Valley Village officials expected it to come either later in the day or in the coming days. For now, the chief remains technically on paid administrative leave.

After the two-hour closed-door meeting, Evans went on to shake the hands of every council member.

"We have an agreement in principle, and obviously the lawyers are taking care of things," said Mayor Marcus Vjados, adding the City Council will be looking at better oversight of payments to all employees once this issue is settled. "As part of that whole process, we will be discussing that going forward. (Tuesday) was just, we're not finished with that process."

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Spring Valley Village PD chief accused of self-approving almost $300,000 in overtime pay

Evans has been silent since he was placed on paid leave following a special council meeting on April 1. He chose not to speak after Tuesday's meeting.

The revelation of alleged misuse of hundreds of thousands of dollars came when officials said the mayor requested accounting records as he was considering pay raises for Spring Valley Village staffers.

According to the city attorney, records showed Evans authorized $189,038 in overtime for himself in 2020, and $96,040 in 2021 on top of his $151,000 base pay. Records also showed Evans signed his own time cards.

For Evans' part, the chief's attorney insisted that the overtime is justified, and that they can prove it is proper and legal.

"I can tell you I'm not concerned of anything criminal in nature," said Amanda Bolin, Evans' attorney. "I do not believe Chief (Loyd) Evans has done anything wrong and I think that will come to light when this agreement is disclosed."

SEE ALSO: Spring Valley Village residents hope justice is served after PD chief accused of self-approving overtime pay

ABC13's Miya Shay has been following the scandal every step of the way. For updates, follow her on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 7

IN THIS ARTICLE

ABC13 Houston

