Bugsnax comes to Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Nintendo Switch later this month

Everyone’s positively buzzing over The Isle of Bigsnax update for Bugsnax, especially since it’s no longer exclusive to any single platform.

Bugsnax will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 28, 2022. Previously, Bugsnax was only available on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store, but no longer! The game will also arrive on Steam and Xbox Game Pass the same day.

Best of all, The Isle of Bigsnax will release on all platforms the same day. This free mini-expansion for Bugsnax adds new isles for exploration, puzzles to solve, and edible bugs. Yup, you read that last part right. It’s cute, though! GLHF’s preview of The Isle of Bigsnax explains why eating insects isn’t bad.

The Isle of Bigsnax trailer for Bugsnax below. This is from the same studio that brought us Octodad years ago, so it’s not short on charm.

Bugsnax will only cost $24.99 when it releases for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam later this month, as there’ll be a 20 percent launch discount. Unless you’re a Game Pass subscriber, in which case it’ll be totally free!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.