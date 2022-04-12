ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Bugsnax comes to Xbox Game Pass, Steam, and Nintendo Switch later this month

By Kyle Campbell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q9bpX_0f6xQF8R00

Everyone’s positively buzzing over The Isle of Bigsnax update for Bugsnax, especially since it’s no longer exclusive to any single platform.

Bugsnax will launch on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S on April 28, 2022. Previously, Bugsnax was only available on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Games Store, but no longer! The game will also arrive on Steam and Xbox Game Pass the same day.

Best of all, The Isle of Bigsnax will release on all platforms the same day. This free mini-expansion for Bugsnax adds new isles for exploration, puzzles to solve, and edible bugs. Yup, you read that last part right. It’s cute, though! GLHF’s preview of The Isle of Bigsnax explains why eating insects isn’t bad.

The Isle of Bigsnax trailer for Bugsnax below. This is from the same studio that brought us Octodad years ago, so it’s not short on charm.

Bugsnax will only cost $24.99 when it releases for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam later this month, as there’ll be a 20 percent launch discount. Unless you’re a Game Pass subscriber, in which case it’ll be totally free!

Written by Kyle Campbell on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Free Game Is One of the Most Popular Games of All Time

PlayStation -- in collaboration with Rockstar Games -- has made one of the most popular games of all time free for PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS5, but only for a limited time. If you don't have a membership to PS Plus, you can still download the game for free via a new seven-day free trial of the subscription service. As for the game, enjoyers of the hobby will need no introduction to it. This week, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 and GTA Online via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Both can be purchased individually or together. That said, if you're a PS Plus subscriber, you need not pay for the latter because PlayStation has gone ahead and given it to subscribers as a free download. The catch here is that the free download -- which is available to redeem between now and June 14 -- is tied to your subscription. So, if your subscription lapses, you will lose the ability to play the game unless you renew or buy it outright.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Just Got a Major Freebie

PS4 players just got a major freebie, courtesy of PlayStation and one of the most popular streaming subscription services on the Internet. So far, the freebie is exclusive to PS4 and the PS4 Pro, which means if you're on PS5, you're out of luck, though PS Plus subscribers on PS5 did just get one of the most popular games of all time for free. This new PS4 freebie doesn't require PS Plus though. If you haven't seen it already, for a limited time, all PS4 users can grab a limited-time subscription to Apple TV+ for free, no strings attached. That said, while there are barriers to entry, those who do take advantage of this offer will want to be diligent otherwise the free subscription may quickly turn into a reoccurring payment.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Xbox Game Pass#Xbox Series X#Video Game#Xbox One#The Epic Games Store#Steam#Nintendo Switch Eshop
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Is Getting Some Nintendo Switch Exclusive Games Soon

The PS4 is getting a few Nintendo Switch console exclusive games in the near future. Of course, none of these games are Nintendo-published games, as Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch games stay exclusive to Nintendo Switch. That doesn't mean the games aren't notable though. The first is The House of the Dead: Remake, which was just released exclusively on Nintendo Switch this week but has now appeared in the PSN backend (via Gematsu). This not only leaks a PS4 port, but indicates it's coming to the console soon.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GamesRadar+

Xbox Game Pass now includes a 3-month Marvel comics subscription

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now take advantage of an exciting new perk: three months of Marvel Unlimited, a subscription service that currently boasts almost 30,000 digital comics. Marvel Unlimited is the latest perk to get bundled into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions for a limited time. The service adds...
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

Best 12 Multiplayer FPS Games Like Call Of Duty

Run, loot, jump, shoot, take cover, and reload. These are the simple elements of the long-running shooter series. Games like Call of Duty could be easier or more complex. Regardless, it’s all about landing those nice headshots. Activision’s saga is best when it’s fast, violent, and frantic. It pushes...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Want Xbox Game Pass on your Steam Deck? Here's how

Many of us have had eyes on the Steam Deck handheld PC because of its convenience when compared to gaming laptops, as well as its potential emulation capabilities, but some fresh information from Microsoft has just made it a whole lot better still. In a Reddit thread created by a Microsoft employee, it was announced that Xbox Game Pass was being made available on the Valve system via the Microsoft Edge beta.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to Nintendo Switch - but should it?

Upcoming Harry Potter RPG Hogwarts Legacy will release on Nintendo Switch, despite the platform not being mentioned during the recent gameplay reveal. As spotted by Nintendo Everything, the official Hogwarts Legacy website FAQ section lists Nintendo Switch among the platforms that the game will be available on, while the bottom of the website shows a Switch icon alongside PlayStation, Xbox and PC icons.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Players Surprised With Free Gift

PS4 and PS4 Pro players have been surprised with a free gift. Unfortunately, if you're on PS5 -- or any other PlayStation console -- you're set to miss out on this freebie, as it requires a feature that is exclusive to the PS4 and PS4 Pro. Unfortunately, this free gift isn't a free game or a free subscription to PS Plus or anything substantial, but free is free. More specifically, and if you haven't already, you can currently redeem the Women Theme 2022, a free PS4 theme. And this is why the freebie doesn't extend to PS5, as PS5 doesn't have themes.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X can now switch your TV input with the press of a controller button

Xbox Series X/S consoles now have a feature that changes your TV's input when you hit the Xbox button on the controller. It's a pretty common feature in modern consoles to be able to have your TV automatically switch to the right input when you interact with the controller, and it's a convenience that's easy to take for granted until you try playing on Xbox. Until now, the only way to switch the input while playing Xbox games is to find your TV remote, or failing that, wriggle your way free from the sedating comfort of your couch, trudge through to your TV, and slide your hands all along the sides and bottom looking for the input button.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ubisoft Surprises Fans With New Free Game

Ubisoft has surprised fans with a new free game. Ubisoft is best known for Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, and a few other games and series with mainstream appeal. Not everything it makes is for mainstream appeal though. In fact, some of its best games aren't made for mainstream audiences. This new free game isn't one of its best games, but it certainley checks the latter. Between now and April, everyone can redeem Anno 1800 for free, no strings attached.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Fans Report Digital Games Becoming Unplayable

PlayStation fans are reporting that some old digital games are no longer playable on older consoles. PlayStation has raised a number of concerns about how it will sustain its older platforms over the years. In 2021, Sony announced it would be closing down the PS Vita and PS3 PlayStation Stores, leading to a ton of backlash from players. Even though it's a platform that is now two generations old, many were concerned that there would be tons of games that essentially become lost to time. With how vocal fans were, Sony reversed the decision and confirmed that the stores would remain live for the foreseeable future.
VIDEO GAMES
Engadget

Sega says its 'Super Game' project is actually multiple AAA titles

Sega has revealed more about its mysterious "Super Game" project, and it's more complex than you might have suspected. As VGC and Kotaku note, Sega executive VP Shuji Utsumi used an interview on its Japanese recruitment page to explain that Super Game is actually "several titles" in progress within the same framework. He and fellow leaders were shy on many details, but vowed that these would be blockbusters that ventured "beyond" the conventional game experience.
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy