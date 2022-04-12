ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

2022 lineup announced for returning Happy Hippy Muzik Festival

By Cameron Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
HINTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Happy Hippy Muzik Festival LLC will be returning to Hinton, WV next month, with an exciting lineup of events having been announced for the 2022 iteration of the event.

Originally started in 2018 under the name Wanderlust Muzik Fest, festival organizers Whyte Noise Co officially rebranded the event as Happy Hippy Muzik Festival LLC, as it is known today.

The event will take place over three days, from May 20 – May 22, and will be held at 143 Fig Tree Lane in Hinton, WV 25951.

Along with music and comedy performances, the event will feature several events and vendors. Vendor tickets for the festival are still available, with a weekend vendor pass covering weekend camping for two people, while the one-day vendor pass also covers two people, but does not cover camping.

Vendors may set up the day prior to the beginning of the event, Thursday, May 19, 2022, and the gate will open the following morning, Friday, May 20, 2022 at 8am. Vendor tickets can be purchased here.

Attendees are encouraged to bring coolers, food, and camping gear. The site will be located within driving distance of several stores, but unlike previous years, there will not be an on-site store available.

Animals will not be permitted at the event, with the exception of service animals. The event is family friendly.

During the AM hours, drum circles will be held, and participants are encouraged to bring their own acoustic instruments and bonfire dance attire.

The current 2022 Happy Hippy Muzik Festival lineup can be seen below,

Friday, May 20 3:00pm – 4:00pm – Whyte Noise Co

Friday, May 20 4:30pm – 6:00pm – EarReleVanT

Friday, May 20 6:30pm – 8:00pm – Eggs with Legs

Friday, May 20 8:30pm – 10:00pm – The Actuals

Friday, May 20 10:30pm – 12:30CL – You Bred Raptors?

Saturday, May 21 12:00pm – 1:00pm – Shane Hopson

Saturday, May 21 1:00pm – 2:00pm – Shayar

Saturday, May 21 2:30pm – 3:30pm – Acoustic Fusion

Saturday, May 21 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Jonben Slate

Saturday, May 21 5:15pm – 5:45pm – Comedian Kyle Graae

Saturday, May 21 6:00pm – 7:00pm – Under the Gun

Saturday, May 21 7:30pm – 8:30pm – East of Memphis

Saturday, May 21 9:00pm – 10:00pm – Solace Sovay

Saturday, May 21 10:30pm – 12:30CL – Eighth & Eleven

Sunday, May 22 10:00am – 12:00pm – Open Stage

Sound provided by Sun Sound Services: Bill Shipman

