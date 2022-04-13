ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland Police Chief after violent weekend: 'Far too many people have been let out of custody'

By Gloria Rodríguez
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHAey_0f6xPIkP00

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong on Tuesday addressed the widespread violence across the city and how ghost guns are playing a part in these crimes.

During the news conference, Chief Armstrong showed two videos that gave a glimpse at the violence the city is facing.

In the first video, a car could be seen crashing into a fence as a shooting broke out. A person gets out of the vehicle and is holding a rifle while trying to escape the gunfire.

RELATED: 15-year-old girl shot, killed in Oakland over weekend, police say

In the second video, two people could be seen getting out of a car, turning around, and opening fire on an approaching vehicle. The driver of that car then smashes into the shooter's vehicle before coming to a stop in the middle of an intersection.

Chief Armstrong says these are the kind of incidents Oaklanders are facing every day and it has to stop.

The chief went on the offensive Tuesday, calling out Alameda County's judicial system.

"Far too many people have been let out of custody after being caught with firearms," he said.

Alameda County District Attorney's Office sent a response to ABC7's J.R. Stone on Wednesday.

"Far too many individuals who have been released under the emergency bail schedule continue to engage in criminal activity. We have seen an escalation in the seriousness of the crimes being committed after release without a bail. This is especially true when the crimes involve firearms, which we know have increased substantially and are wreaking havoc on communities and individuals. The need to return to the original bail schedule (pre-COVID) is equally critical in that hundreds of individuals who are arrested and charged with new crimes are already under the court's jurisdiction, either on probation or parole. The District Attorney is advocating for a return to the pre-COVID bail schedule for those who are on probation or parole, or those with prior convictions."

The DA's office went onto say, it "has created several programs to help individuals move away from the criminal justice system, for example, the C.A.R.E.S. Navigation Center for those with mental health or substance-use disorders, Early Intervention Court, or Behavioral Health Court, all addressing the needs and issues of the individual who is charged with crimes. This is a supportive environment as an alternative to incarceration. "

EXCLUSIVE: Man fatally shot during an Oakland attempted robbery remembered as caring, genuine

The family of Devon Stanford, man fatally shot during an attempted robbery near Oakland's Lake Merritt is calling for justice and change to gun laws.

While violence interrupter Nina Carter says she agrees with the chief, she also says we need to get to the root of the problem, by trying to help young people who often end up on one side or the other in dangerous situations. It's a segment of young people she says who don't have safe places to go in Oakland and because of that, they're often led down the wrong path.

"As a teenager in this day and age, they out here really fending for themselves, so at the end of the day when you don't value their life then they don't value life. So at some point we have to get some structure," says Carter.

Carter would like to see that structure in the form of activities for youth in East Oakland, and not only counselors and interrupters for those who get in trouble, but mentors.

RELATED: Police search for answers after 14-year-old shot and killed in Oakland

While homicides are down in Oakland so far this year from 41 to 34 according to the chief, there is a 30-percent increase in the amount of guns that are being recovered.

Barry Donelan of the Oakland Police Officer's Association says officers are struggling to respond to 2,000 calls a day.

"We're down to 652 police officers today and that's hundreds below where we were just two years ago, 400 below where we actually need to be," says Donelan.

In just the last week, a homicide by Lake Merritt, another victim found murdered in a vehicle, an on-duty security guard at one of Oakland's "tuff sheds" homeless encampments shot and killed, and a 15-year-old girl gunned down - the 34th person to lose their life in Oakland so far this year.

According to the Oakland Police Officers' Association, the city ranks last among California cities for safety.

"This has become a revolving door with officers working every day to make the city safe only to find individuals coming right back onto the streets the next day. This emboldens people. It says to people there is no accountability. I can commit these crimes and don't have to worry about being prosecuted. That makes our community less safe," said Chief Armstrong.

EXCLUSIVE: Oakland community volunteer attacked, carjacked and best friend's wedding dress stolen

A young woman who has volunteered for years to keep Oakland safe, fell victim to a brazen physical attack and carjacking by multiple men.

The chief says judges have to get tougher and Oakland needs more resources.

This comes after President Joe Biden announced new federal regulations, where the chief calls this a step forward.

President Biden's heightened regulations against so-called "ghost guns" require background checks and serial numbers on ghost gun kits.

RELATED: 3 arrested after 'full-scale ghost gun factory' found inside San Jose home

In addition, businesses that buy ghost guns for re-sale must create a serial number before they are sold again.

The mayors of San Jose and Oakland were among the anti-gun violence advocates at the White House on Monday.

Oakland Police Chief Leronne Armstrong released a video on YouTube about the new legislation on the heels of a 15-year-old girl being shot and killed in Oakland this weekend .

"She is the 34th person to lose their life in the city of Oakland this year," said Chief Leronne Armstrong/Oakland Police. "Like most major cities in America, Oakland is experiencing the alarming amount of gun violence and the growing presence of personally manufactured firearms, commonly known as ghost guns. Last year, I was fortunate enough to be invited to the White House where the President introduced legislation to rein in the rapid use of personally manufactured firearms."

RELATED: President Joe Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

The regulations aim to make ghost guns easier to trace but are likely to get strong resistance from the gun lobby.

Chief Armstrong says they recovered 300 ghost guns in the city last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6MoK_0f6xPIkP00

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Comments / 17

L.G.Brandon
3d ago

well, since most if not all criminals neither buy their guns legally nor leave their guns behind during a robbery, how exactly will this prevent any crime? Not to mention it may also result in more gun thefts in order for criminals to acquire guns.

Reply(3)
5
ted
3d ago

Talk about the MASSIVE INCREASE IN FELONS THAT HAVE BEEN FREED FOR NOOOOOOOO REASON!!!!🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
11
calitx
3d ago

California is new wild Wild West. No prison time for criminals. Super easy to commit retail theft! Car break in is child’s play. Sanctuary state for those who break federal immigration laws. No check on welfare scams and misuse. No wonder taxpayers are leaving the state

Reply(1)
3
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Confrontation leads to deadly shooting at Oakland gas station

OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was killed and a woman injured after a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland over the weekend. Surveillance video from a gas station at 102 Avenue and International boulevard captured part of Saturday's incident. A woman can be heard in the video arguing...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Identify 3 Homicide Suspects, Detail Charges in Kevin Nishita Slaying

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Thursday provided an update on their investigation into the Nov. 24 shooting death of TV news security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita, identifying the three suspects in the case, including one suspect who remains at large. Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said that the first suspect, 25-year-old San Francisco resident Shadihia Mitchell, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and San Francisco police on Wednesday. The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with homicide. ALSO READ: Charging Documents for Suspects in Kevin Nishita Slaying Armstrong went on to say the...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

4 Arrested In Film Crew Armed Robbery At San Francisco Twin Peaks, Oakland Robberies

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Four suspects have been arrested for a string of robberies throughout the Bay Area including one targeting a Canadian film crew on San Francisco’s Twin Peaks. Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said Deleon Miller, Torrion King and Teddy Williams have been charged with four counts of felony second-degree robbery that occurred in both San Francisco and Alameda counties on March 25 and March 28. King and Miller face additional gun charges as convicted felons. King was on parole at the time of his arrest and Miller was on felony probation. (Clockwise from upper left) Deleon Miller, Teddy Williams,...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man shot and killed in alleged road rage incident in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says a shooting that left one man dead feet away from their office stemmed from a road rage incident. According to law enforcement, the man who was fatally shot allegedly crashed into the vehicle of the shooter intentionally, before approaching that vehicle.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Damion Horton Sentenced For 2019 First-Degree Murder Of Girlfriend In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was sentenced to 76 years to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his girlfriend in south Sacramento in January 2019, prosecutors said Friday. Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle, which is behind the Save Mart and Rite Aid at the intersection of Power Inn and Gerber roads. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Horton fled the scene immediately after the shooting and left Richards with the pair’s four-month-old son and Richards’ brother. Richards’ brother, who was 12 at the time,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two killed at San Francisco playground: police

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Ingleside District that happened late Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Police Department said in a tweet. The shooting happened at Alice Chalmers Playground after 4:30 p.m. The department reported multiple people shot. Late Sunday, the SFPD announced two of four shooting victims had died. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Police#Carjacking#East Oakland#Shooting
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
KRON4 News

Investigation underway after man dies from Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — One man died after a shooting Friday night in Vallejo, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. on the 300 block of Pepper Drive where officers spotted a man who suffered from at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital but later died of […]
VALLEJO, CA
Daily Mail

LA cop watchdog says there are 41 members of the Executioners and Banditos gangs operating of out Compton and East Los Angeles Sheriff's Stations

Los Angeles county officials claim that dozens of deputies operating out of two of the city's sheriff's stations are members violent gangs. On Monday, Inspector General Max Huntsman, the top watchdog for the Los Angeles Sherriff's Department, claimed that there are currently 11 deputies operating out of the East L.A. sheriff's station that belong to the Banditos gang and 30 members of the Executioners gang currently operating from the Compton sheriff's station.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

17 gangs have crews tracking and robbing wealthy victims in Los Angeles, police say

More than a dozen crime gangs have crews following wealthy victims around Los Angeles to rob them after they leave designer stores, luxury hotels and exclusive nightclubs, police say.The number of targeted “follow-home” robberies, where assailants were reported to be making off with handbags, watches and gadgets worth tens of thousands of dollars, prompted the Los Angeles Police Department to create a special team, the Follow Home Task Force, last November to tackle the problem.Captain Jonathan Tippet, the officer leading the task force of 20 detectives, told The Los Angeles Times that 17 independent gangs identified by police were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC7 News Bay Area

ABC7 News Bay Area

San Francisco, CA
58K+
Followers
8K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from the Bay Area.

 https://abc7news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy