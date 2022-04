Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Meg Ryan is set to direct a feature adaptation of well-received novel A Lady’s Guide To Selling Out for Netflix. Sally Franson’s book follows Casey Pendergast, described as a “praise-seeking missile who navigates a tricky Twenty First Century career and the even trickier question of who she wants to be”. Described by publishers as being in the vein of The Devil Wears Prada and Mad Men, the romantic comedy hones in on the book-loving English major who lands a job at a top ad agency. Her best friend thinks she’s a sellout, but Casey tells herself...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 29 DAYS AGO