These 8 Photos Reveal Hollywood in the Throes of Anti-Fascism

KCET
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles has often been described as a melting pot of cultures, attracting communities from across the globe with its sunny climate and promises of opportunity. During World War...

www.kcet.org

Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Los Angeles

Across this month, I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Most of these people are have taken decades to amass their wealth, but today, I thought we could look at someone who made billions before they turned thirty.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Bridget May Be About to Get the Ultimate Revenge for a Long-Ago Betrayal

There’s nothing quite like a little mother/daughter rivalry. In a classic case of misdirection, Bold & Beautiful has had us focused on their big twist for so long, the show managed to surprise us from an entirely different direction when they brought Bridget back to Los Angeles! And the surprise, it turns out, is even bigger than we had thought, because it looks like Ashley Jones didn’t just step in for a quick visit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Viola Davis Recalls Hearing That Black Actors Thought She Wasn’t Pretty Enough for ‘How to Get Away With Murder’

In her upcoming memoir, Viola Davis reveals that after she was cast in How to Get Away With Murder, she faced scrutiny over her beauty and looks from fellow Black actors due to her being darker-skinned. The experience is chronicled in a lengthy New York Times profile, which sees the Oscar-, Tony- and SAG Award-winning actress addressing racism and colorism throughout her career — everywhere from Juilliard to Broadway’s stages to TV — in both new interviews and Finding Me: A Memoir, out April 26 from HarperOne, in partnership with Ebony Magazine Publishing.More from The Hollywood ReporterViola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer...
MOVIES
NBC News

Disney heir comes out publicly as transgender, condemns anti-LGBTQ bills

Charlee Disney, one of the heirs of The Walt Disney Co., came out publicly as transgender and condemned anti-LGBTQ bills in a recent interview. Disney, who uses gender-neutral pronouns, announced that their family would match up to $250,000 in donations to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's largest LGBTQ advocacy group, during the organization's annual gala in Los Angeles last month.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore's Hollywood Genes Are on Full Display in These Photos of Starlet Grandmother Dolores Costello

Click here to read the full article. Drew Barrymore was born into an acting dynasty, and it’s sweet to see that she still appreciates the talents and contributions of her ancestors who made their mark in Hollywood. Her recent discovery of images of her grandmother, Dolores Costello, on Instagram moved the talk show host to tears. Like many of us, Barrymore was doing a late-night social media scroll through Instagram when she stumbled upon the account, @oldhollywoodfans. They shared beautiful snapshots of her family member during her career in the entertainment industry. The first photo of Costello in a floral hat...
CELEBRITIES
thedailytexan.com

‘Swimming With Sharks’ showrunner, cast talk revealing truth of Hollywood, playing darker roles

Roku’s new series adaptation of George Huang’s 1994 film “Swimming With Sharks” premiered its first two episodes March 14 at SXSW. The series reveals darker aspects of Hollywood from a female perspective. Written by Kathleen Robertson, the show follows studio intern Lou (Kiernan Shipka) as she stops at nothing to follow in the footsteps of her manipulative boss, Joyce (Diane Kruger).
TV SERIES

