Fishing Indians compete at Kinkaid Lake

MCFARLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – ‘Ope let me ski right past ya’, two activities that normally happen on the complete opposite parts of the calendar were happening right next to each other on Lake Waubesa. Kevin Wellons allowed Local 5 to use the picture he posted on Facebook...
Day two of the REDCREST Championship is underway at Grand Lake on Thursday. 41 of the world's best bass anglers are competing for a $300,000 grand prize. Three Oklahomans are currently in the running. Edwin Evers from Talala is currently in the top spot, Zach Birge from Blanchard is in...
1. Yankeetown/Waccassa: No update.
2. Crystal River/Homosassa: Capt. William Toney writes that if you are looking for good fishing action, head out to the Foul Area. High easterly winds have been the norm on the Big Bend, so close inshore tides can be low, and shallow flats can be hard to navigate. The...
The CORPS is doing a great job of keeping Lake Lanier level between full pool and a foot above full pool. Currently, it sits around 1,071.76 feet or 0.76 feet above full the normal full pool of 1,071. Lake temperatures continue to fluctuate. We have seen water as cold as...
Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
O’FALLON, Mo. – Someone will be getting $1,000 a week for the rest of their life after claiming the second prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Cash4Life game. The winning ticket was sold at the Schnucks on Highway K in O’Fallon, Missouri. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn for the February 18 drawing. […]
An angler’s state-record catch on the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri almost didn’t happen. But when the weather forecast shifted in Jim Dain’s favor, he and his family ventured out to the lake for what would be a monumental day. Dain, from Pittsfield, Illinois, caught a...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — New life is coming into the old Bergner’s in Peoria. The Shoppes at Grand Prairie is welcoming ‘At Home: The Home Decor Superstore’ into the shopping center this summer. A source confirmed to WMBD that the Plano, Texas based company is currently...
ST. LOUIS– Today marks 97 years since the Tri-state tornado carved the deadliest path for a single tornado in United States history. The tornado crossed through Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana on March 18, 1925. Here are the stats from the tornado:. Death toll- 695. Injured- 2,027. Length- 219 miles.
Picture by IIP Photo Archive, U.S. Dept of State; Wikimedia Commons; CC-BY-2.0 Most Kentuckians don't realize that an underground river flows right through Kentucky. The river called the Lost River is part of the Lost River Cave System located in Bowling Green.
It's older than you or me. As a matter of fact, it's older than America. It's the oldest tree in Missouri and even lightning couldn't kill it. Have you ever been to the McBaine Bur Oak Tree? Kudos to Only In Your State for calling attention to this tough Missouri landmark. Last fall, a drone captured up-close video of this tree that is said to be nearly 400 years old according to the National Park Service.
It sounds weird but it is true, there is a small village that is technically a part of Illinois BUT it is on the Missouri side of the Mississippi River...So how does that happen?. It's not often that I read a headline that makes me double-take and say to myself...
Missouri has some great waterparks, and I am sure many of you have visited them a time or two. This waterpark in Joplin, Missouri looks like it used to be a fun place to swim, now it just rots away. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By...
There was a time when this was a thriving Illinois horse farm. Now, the mansion and it's surroundings are gone, but there's a chance to get one last look at what it was like thanks to some urban explorers. Here's the quick backstory of what this mansion and horse facility...
The bar is celebrating 175 years of being in business and the history that is behind the bar is as interesting as it gets, I have officially decided I need to drink a beer at this place this summer!. I saw this headline from onlyinyourstate.com and I just had to...
LANSING, MICH. -- The 2022 fishing license season is set to begin in Michigan, and with it will come expanded opportunities for anglers interested in spearfishing. Starting April 1, underwater spearfishing in Michigan will expand to include the chance to harvest additional species, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
Comments / 0