LBPD to increase patrols citywide following subway attack in Brooklyn

The Long Beach Police Department will be increasing patrols citywide today following an attack in a New York subway station that injured several people earlier this morning, authorities said.

While at this time there are no threats to Long Beach, the LBPD is proceeding with increased patrols out of an “abundance of caution,” the department said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The attack at the Brooklyn Substation has injured at least 16 people, including 10 of whom were shot, according to the New York Times .

Police have yet to make an arrest and are looking for a man in a worker’s vest and gas mask, according to the New York Times.

This story was updated to reflect the number of injuries reported in Brooklyn.

