Woman Furious Husband Wants to Give Child Same Name as Infamous Serial Killer

Filip Mroz via Unsplash

A mom-to-be has taken to Reddit to share her husband has come up with an “idiotic” name for their baby.

The 35-year-old woman noted she and her husband are “overjoyed” to be having a child after experiencing years of fertility issues.

Her husband wants to name the unborn baby after his late grandpa, who he “absolutely idolized.”

“My husband has suggested that we name the baby after grandpa; Theodore if it’s a boy, Theodora if it’s a girl. Either way, we will either call them Teddy, or Theo/Thea respectively,” she wrote via Reddit .

The expectant mother explained she doesn’t have a problem with the names, but when paired with their last name, the moniker becomes immediately reminiscent of a notorious serial killer.

Wes Hicks via Unsplash

“The issue is that our last name is Bounde; pronounced bun-dee,” she said. “I asked my husband, do you really see no issue in naming our kid Teddy Bounde? You don’t think that would raise any questions?”

Ted Bundy was a notorious serial killer who kidnapped, raped and murdered numerous young women during the ’70s — which is undoubtedly why the woman has a problem with the name.

“I told him he needs to think about how we will be perceived, how our child will be treated, and the implications that that name inherently carries. I literally had to spell out why that would be a horrible idea, and he still thinks I just hate his grandpa,” she continued, adding: “I told him no, grandpa was named in 1930 when the name Teddy Bounde wouldn’t have been a problem. However, since certain events in the 70s & 80s, there’s no feasible way we can give this name to our kid and not cause issues.”

However, the woman’s husband is set on the name and doesn’t see a problem with it.

“He kept pushing and pushing until I blew up and told him to stop with the idiotic suggestion, and that’s what it is; idiotic at best, sociopathic at worst. He got extremely upset and told his family and my parents, who are divided,” she wrote. “His family is obviously on his side and wants to honor grandpa [by] naming the baby after him. My parents are torn but on my side, as they understand the social pariah we would make our child by giving them such a similar name to the person who did such abhorrent and downright evil things to so many women.”

The woman added that she doesn’t think “anyone is just going to assume that we are honoring a passed loved one” but rather they will only think of serial killer Ted Bundy.

Many Reddit users sided with the mom-to-be, offering up some alternate options for the baby’s name in the comments.

“Maybe they could give their child a middle name based on grandpa’s middle name instead?” one person wrote, while another commented: “A great way to honor the grandfather may be to use a name that has the same meaning. Theodore means ‘gift from God.’ A quick google search should generate a list of names that have the same/similar meaning.”

Another user wrote that they know someone in the same situation. “I have a friend who has a very similar name to a well-known serial killer. He has to wind up basically apologizing for his name wherever he goes, even though he has absolutely no relation to the guy,” they wrote. “It’s pretty sad. There are many ways you can honor your husband’s grandfather without giving the baby such an unfortunate name.”

