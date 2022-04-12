Surprise Commissions Committee to interview 10 candidates

A group of Surprise commission hopefuls will be interviewing this week in front of the city's Nominations Committee Boards and Commissions Committee.

Interviews take place starting at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, in the Council Overflow Room.

Crystal Kupper, Frank Nainoa, Chris Whitwell and Charlotte Pullins are the candidates for an open spot on the Arts and Cultural Advisory Commission.

The Veterans, Disability and Human Services Commission has two openings available.

Candidates to be interviewed include Allison Wisniewski, Annie Ansell, Jascia Redwine, Jennifer Quintero, Mary McClendon and Michael Maisano.

Terms for all the open seats run through June 30, 2023.