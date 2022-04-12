ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to local non-profits

foxwilmington.com
 1 day ago

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) – The Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation presented a $25,000 check to local-non profits on April 11. Fundraising occurred during the “Diamonds...

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

