Brunswick Sheriff’s Charitable Foundation donates $25,000 to local non-profits

CANTON—The Canton High School Class of 1981 Foundation is in the planning stages for two charitable events scheduled to be held this year. Separate planning sub-committees have been formed and have recently met. The focus of these meetings is to finalize event dates, locations, fundraising logistics, and other event details. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2020 to support the improvement and well-being of the citizens of Canton and its surrounding community. Youth development, human services, education assistance, and prevention of abuse remain the Foundation's focus. Half of all donations are placed in an endowment to increase donation capital in order to fund the Foundation on an ongoing basis.

CANTON, IL ・ 22 DAYS AGO