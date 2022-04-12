Review: 'Left on Tenth,' a funny, poignant, magical memoir

Disney+ just lost one of Robin Williams' classic movies. Fans looking for Mrs. Doubtfire are going to be a little bit disappointed as the film was removed from the streaming service. Now, this isn't a case of censorship or anything of the sort. Instead, the contracts signed by 20th Century Studios before Disney acquired the company are the culprit. Family favorites like The Sandlot, Mrs. Doubtfire, and Mr. Poppers Penguins are all getting shuffled around. However, in the United Kingdom and other territories, the Robin Williams movie is still available on the platform. It's been a bit of musical chairs for Disney+ as the landscape has evolved. Different entities have their own streaming services and the rights situations for each individual movie or Tv show can be their own journey. If you want to check out the trailer for the classic, go ahead and peek down below.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO