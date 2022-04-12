ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Limor Suss has some 'egg-citing' ideas for Easter fun!

ABC 15 News
 1 day ago

Limor Media is an advertiser of Sonoran Living. Lifestyle contributor Limor...

www.abc15.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped To Try This Easter Layer Cake

When stores start to put up Halloween and Christmas displays in the middle of the summer it can cause people to panic about how quickly the year is flying by, but there often isn't the same reaction when Easter candy comes out a bit early. It's understandable because Easter decorations and treats are so colorful and fun, plus they're associated with the promise of warmer weather without the stress of a larger gathering for the winter holidays. If you do have family coming over for Easter it's usually just for the day, which requires less prep and planning. Plus, if you have to feed a crowd, Costco has their Easter items out and ready for you to grab.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Bon Appétit

53 Easter Recipes Full of Fresh Spring Flavor

Hop on up to this list of our favorite Easter recipes. Whether you’re planning an Easter dinner or brunch—or just want to know how to make the best Hot Cross Buns so you can sit and nosh on them all day—you’ll find what you’re looking for in the collection below.
RECIPES
DFW Community News

Genius Easter Egg Hunt Ideas that Work Indoors!

Today we have some really fun Easter egg hunt ideas that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With these fun Easter ideas, hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt can be great fun too!. Whether it’s rainy, you don’t have an outdoor space to use, you need to stay inside...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan Hines
hunker.com

This Festive Costco Cake Is the Only Easter Dessert You Need

Now that spring has officially sprung, it's time to start thinking about Easter sweets. But if you don't have the time or energy to make treats from scratch, you'd be glad to know that Costco has your back. The retailer is offering a two-pound egg-shaped Easter cake, just in time for spring.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Giada De Laurentiis Just Shared Her Easter Menu & It’s Full Of Easy-to-Make Italian Classics

Easter will be here before you know it, and if you haven’t already, it’s time to start planning a menu. Will you serve classic ham or turkey dinner, complete with delicious sides and deviled eggs? Or, will go a less traditional route and try something new? If you want to serve an Italian dinner, then you have to check out Giada de Laurentiis’ new Easter menu — it’s packed full of easy-to-make dishes from Italy. It all looks so amazing!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jcpenney#Ros#Limor Media#Sonoran Living#Peepsbrand Com#Readyseteat Com#Easter Essentials
Mashed

Frito Pie Recipe

If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

I Love This $2 Condiment So Much, I Started Buying a Few Jars at a Time

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I’d say I have a condiment problem (because I do have oh-so many), but I actually use them all — so it’s more like I have condiment opportunities! And there’s one jar that I’ve been reaching for on repeat lately. It’s sweet yet tart, it goes incredibly well with cheese (of all types and in many forms), and it’s a great complement to cooked proteins and spicy dishes. Say hello to Major Grey’s Chutney.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart Just Turned Cream Cheese Frosting Into Cheesecake & It's The Perfect Easter Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many culinary delights to enjoy when Easter rolls around that it’s hard to choose a favorite. From baked ham to deviled eggs, Easter candy and jelly beans, it’s one of our favorite holidays, but one thing we always have to have in some form is carrot cake. After all, it’s the Easter bunny’s favorite. But this year, why not take a note out of Martha Stewart’s book and doing things...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
30Seconds

Easy Chicken Ramen Recipe With Vegetables: This Shortcut Ramen Recipe Is Healthy & Delicious

Ramen noodles are still all the rage. Yes, you can eat ramen while on a healthy diet. This easy chicken ramen recipe with vegetables is quick to make and will fill you up. Serve this easy recipe for lunch or dinner. It makes one serving, but can easily be doubled, tripled or even quadrupled for families. Skip cooking the chicken and grab a rotisserie chicken at the store to same time.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy