UPDATED: Trucker driver identified in fatal tractor-trailer fire on I-66

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue.
Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said.
Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records.
“We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday.
Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
