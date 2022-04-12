ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

UPDATED: Trucker driver identified in fatal tractor-trailer fire on I-66

By INSIDENOVA STAFF
Inside Nova
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleState police say a truck driver from Texas was killed in a Monday morning tractor-trailer fire that shut down eastbound Interstate 66 in Gainesville for six hours. Christopher...

www.insidenova.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Victims Killed in Fiery Head-On Crash on I-80 Identified; Driver Responsible Was Missing SF Woman

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Contra Costa County medical examiner has identified the two people killed in a head-on collision between a Honda SUV and a Tesla on I-80 near the Carquinez Bridge early Sunday, one of whom was a San Francisco woman who had been reported missing. CHP said a wrong-way driver traveling west on eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa County early Sunday morning collided head-on with a second vehicle in the fatal crash. The two victims were identified as 29-year-old San Francisco resident Madyson James and 38-year-old Vallejo resident Ruiju Ma, according to the medical examiner. CHP said at...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Arrested After Passing Edina School Bus, Hitting Boy Crossing Street

EDINA, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the south metro say a boy was seriously hurt Monday after he was struck by a motorcyclist who illegally passed a school bus. The Edina Police Department says the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Xerxes Avenue and West 55th Street. An Edina Public Schools bus was heading south on Xerxes and stopped at the intersection, extending its stop arm with lights flashing, investigators say. A motorcyclist then passed the bus, entered the northbound lanes, and struck a boy who was crossing the street. Emergency crews brought the child to a local hospital for treatment. His injuries were described as “significant but not life-threatening.” The motorcyclist was arrested, police say. The crash remains under investigation.
EDINA, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Accidents
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Lancaster, TX
City
Gainesville, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, VA
Gainesville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Gainesville, TX
Lancaster, TX
Crime & Safety
WJLA

29-year-old tow truck driver dies after road rage shooting in Maryland

CHEVERLY, Md. (7News) — A tow truck driver shot in a road rage incident in Cheverly, Maryland over the weekend has died, 7News learned. Delonte Hicks, 29, of Washington D.C. was killed after the incident along eastbound Route 50 around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say Hicks and another driver exchanged words before the shooting.
CHEVERLY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Tractor#Traffic Accident
KBTX.com

Bryan police nab four suspects in theft of catalytic converter

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The following release comes from the Bryan Police Department:. In the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 15th, an observant citizen observed multiple subjects stealing a catalytic converter in the 1900 block of Austin’s Colony Parkway. The reporting party was able to relay identifying information about the suspects and a description of the vehicle they arrived in to dispatch.
BRYAN, TX
B98.5

Six Teenage Girls Killed in Head-On With 18-Wheeler Tuesday Afternoon

According to News Center Maine, six teenage girls were pronounced dead following a head-on collision that occurred Tuesday afternoon. Reports indicate the girls were all travelling together in a black passenger vehicle when it collided with an 18-wheeler travelling the other way. The collision happened at about 12:30 PM in...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
11Alive

Woman killed in Marietta tractor-trailer crash along I-75, officials say

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family is left grieving after a 30-year-old woman was killed while driving northbound on Interstate 75 early Thursday morning. Marietta Police said Lauren Coyne of Smyrna lost control of her vehicle on the highway by Delk Road. Coyne's Ford Escape rotated into other lanes, police said, and a tractor-trailer rammed into it.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS Baltimore

Convicted Murderer Charged In Another Baltimore Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police announced an arrest Wednesday in Feb. 28’s murder of Morris Hood, Jr. on Monastery Avenue. Harry Cokley, 36, was arrested Tuesday and booked on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Morris Hood, Jr., Baltimore Police said. Cokley was released in 2016, police say, after serving 13 years in prison for a previous murder and robbery conviction, according to court records. “We have to make sure they’re either serving their offenses—their sentences, and are rehabilitated when they’re incarcerated so they don’t come out to re-offend,” BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said Wednesday. Cokley pleaded guilty to an Oct....
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

6-vehicle crash blocks Southbound lanes of I-95 in Stafford

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Drivers in Stafford County should expect delays on Interstate 95 Southbound Tuesday morning for a crash involving multiple vehicles. All I-95 southbound lanes are closed now near exit 140 (Courthouse Road) because of a crash involving six vehicles. Police say traffic will be detoured at exit 140 onto Hospital Center Boulevard and then Route 1 Southbound.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy