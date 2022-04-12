ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Suspect Identified in Otis St. Homicide

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities have named the suspect in the fatal shooting of a teenage boy on Otis Street...

PennLive.com

Judge shoots down plea from girl abducted at birth to have sentence of kidnapper, who she still calls ‘mother,’ reduced

It looks like Gloria Williams won’t be getting out of jail anytime soon. Just days after it came to light that the young woman who Williams abducted nearly 24 years ago had written an impassioned letter to a Florida court asking that Williams’ sentence be cut in half, a Duval County Circuit Court judge reportedly shot down the plea Wednesday.
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TMZ.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Attacked in Jail

One of Young Dolph's suspected killers apparently has some enemies behind bars ... because he was recently attacked by another inmate. Justin Johnson, who is in custody on a slew of charges including first-degree murder, was punched by a fellow inmate at Tennessee's Shelby County Jail while in the middle of a phone call Friday ... his attorney tells TMZ.
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The Independent

Met Police responds as Sasha Johnson’s shooting mocked in WhatsApp group

The Metropolitan Police has once again vowed to tackle racism in its ranks after it was reported that the shooting of Black Lives Matter campaigner Sasha Johnson was mocked in a WhatsApp group thought to have included serving and former police officers.Former members of the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection command (PaDP), where Wayne Couzens worked, shared racist, sexist and homophobic messages in the forum between 2018 and 2021, according to a whistle-blower who has come forward with an archive setting out the “sick” exchanges.First reported by the Daily Mirror, it was detailed that a picture of a mocked-up T-shirt with...
The Independent

Entire Canadian flight crew jailed after reporting stash of cocaine on plane they thought was a bomb

The entire crew of a Canadian charter airline has been detained and imprisoned in the Dominican Republic after they reported a huge stash of cocaine in the plane to police earlier this month. The five crew members of  Pivot Airlines discovered and reported contraband found on the aircraft while grounded at the Punta Cana International airport in the Dominican Republic on 5 April.The Dominican Republic’s National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) said that eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totalling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search. The...
The Independent

I-65 serial killer: Everything we know about unmasked murderer Harry Edward Greenwell

The “I-65 Killer”, also known as the “Days Inn Killer”, has been identified by police as Harry Edward Greenwell more than 30 years after he allegedly raped and murdered three female motel clerks along Interstate 65 between Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s.The case went unsolved for decades before Indiana State Police, the FBI and officers from the police department in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, announced the suspected serial killer’s identity at a press conference on 5 April. Authorities said Greenwell - who died in 2013 at the age of 68 - was finally identified through “investigative genealogy” which showed his...
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

First-grade teacher is suspected of trafficking meth, North Carolina police say

An elementary school teacher is accused of drug trafficking in North Carolina, police say. An acquaintance has also been charged. Antonisha Chambers, a 34-year-old first-grade teacher at E. Melvin Honeycutt Elementary School in Fayetteville, and Bradford Gordon, 29, have been arrested on accusations of trafficking methamphetamine, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release Saturday, March 19.
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
